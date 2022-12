LIVE | Delhi Capital Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: DC Squad Latest Updates

Live IPL Auction Delhi Capitals Squad Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals are among the few teams who are yet to win an IPL trophy. The Rishabh Pant side had a poor season in 2022 as they failed to make it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the auction, they traded Shardul Thakur with KKR’s Aman Khan. They also released players like Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat among others. The franchise will be on a hunt for a few good players who can bolster their squad.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Released Players: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Trade ins: Aman Khan (from KKR)

Remaining Purse: INR 19.45 crore

Overseas Slots: 2