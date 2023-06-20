Advertisement

Live Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lash City

Live England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Report: Heavy rains likely to spoil action on day 5

Live England vs Australia 1st Test Ashes 2023, Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update:
Updated: June 20, 2023 2:38 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Live England vs Australia 1st Test Ashes 2023, Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update: The clash between Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston in Birmingham is likely to be spoiled by heavy rain showers.

Australia is currently in need of 174 more runs to win this Test but have already lost three wickets. If the match resumes, the overcast conditions will help the English bowlers and it will make things more difficult for the Aussie batters.

Live England vs Australia 1st Test Ashes 2023 Weather Report

The precipitation is as high as 95 percent. It will be cloudy throughout the day with humidity around 97 per cent and it looks very gloomy out there. If rain doesn't stop the match will end up being a draw.


NEW UPDATES

02:38 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

02:27 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

It is still raining in Edgbaston

02:18 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

02:14 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

The excitement of the final day of 1st Test is sky rocketing but rain is actually spoiling fun for everyone.

02:07 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

02:04 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

02:00 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:58 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

The ground staff is working on the wet outfield of the Edgbaston

01:56 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

As per the forecast. RAIN is likely to stop in the afternoon around lunch. So there's a chance that we can see a game of 50 overs.

01:44 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:43 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

Australia is still in need of 174 runs to win this match but it will not be an easy task with the overcast conditions. Both Broad and Anderson love these conditions and will cause a lot of problem to the Aussie players

01:41 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:36 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:27 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:23 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

If the match resumes, the overcast conditions will help the English bowlers and it will make things more difficult for the Aussie batters.

01:20 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:16 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

If rain doesn't stop or takes away a lot of overs. The match will most likely head towards a draw

01:13 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:11 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

01:11 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

It is currently raining at Edgbaston. 

01:09 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

The precipitation chance is as high as 95 percent and the it will be around 97 percent throughout the day.

01:06 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

At the end of Day four Australia is batting on 107/3 and are in need of 174 more run in order to win the 1st Ashes Test

01:04 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

There is heavy rain predicted at the Edgbaston on June 20

01:03 PM

Live Ashes England vs Australia Day 5 Weather Update

Welcome to the Weather Blog of 1st Ashes Test between England and Australi Day 5

