Live Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lash City
Live England vs Australia 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Report: Heavy rains likely to spoil action on day 5
Live England vs Australia 1st Test Ashes 2023, Edgbaston, Birmingham Weather Update: The clash between Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston in Birmingham is likely to be spoiled by heavy rain showers.
Australia is currently in need of 174 more runs to win this Test but have already lost three wickets. If the match resumes, the overcast conditions will help the English bowlers and it will make things more difficult for the Aussie batters.
Live England vs Australia 1st Test Ashes 2023 Weather Report
The precipitation is as high as 95 percent. It will be cloudy throughout the day with humidity around 97 per cent and it looks very gloomy out there. If rain doesn't stop the match will end up being a draw.
It is still raining in Edgbaston
The excitement of the final day of 1st Test is sky rocketing but rain is actually spoiling fun for everyone.
The ground staff is working on the wet outfield of the Edgbaston
As per the forecast. RAIN is likely to stop in the afternoon around lunch. So there's a chance that we can see a game of 50 overs.
Australia is still in need of 174 runs to win this match but it will not be an easy task with the overcast conditions. Both Broad and Anderson love these conditions and will cause a lot of problem to the Aussie players
If the match resumes, the overcast conditions will help the English bowlers and it will make things more difficult for the Aussie batters.
If rain doesn't stop or takes away a lot of overs. The match will most likely head towards a draw
It is currently raining at Edgbaston.
The precipitation chance is as high as 95 percent and the it will be around 97 percent throughout the day.
At the end of Day four Australia is batting on 107/3 and are in need of 174 more run in order to win the 1st Ashes Test
There is heavy rain predicted at the Edgbaston on June 20
Welcome to the Weather Blog of 1st Ashes Test between England and Australi Day 5
