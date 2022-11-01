India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Adelaide: Rain Rain Go Away, Team India Wants To Play

India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Forecast Adelaide Weather Update: India and Bangladesh face a must-win situation in Adelaide but the rain is a problem for them as the metrological department has predicted 60 per cent chance of rain during the evening. If the match is washed out, India will be a big blow to team India’s chances. India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Live Streaming Details TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network Online Live Streaming: Hotstar India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Probable XIs India Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal/Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin/Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

