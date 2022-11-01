India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Adelaide: Rain Rain Go Away, Team India Wants To Play

<p><strong>India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Forecast</strong> <strong>Adelaide Weather Update:</strong> India and Bangladesh face a must-win situation in Adelaide but the rain is a problem for them as the metrological department has predicted 60 per cent chance of rain during the evening. If the match is washed out, India will be a big blow to team India's chances. <strong>India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Live Streaming Details</strong> <strong>TV Broadcast:</strong> Star Sports Network <strong>Online Live Streaming:</strong> Hotstar <strong>India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Probable XIs</strong> <strong>India</strong> Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal/Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin/Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh <strong>Bangladesh</strong> Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed</p>