IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 3rd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (LIVE SCORECARD)

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa at the picturesque Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India would look to get early breakthroughs in the opening session of the series-deciding Test so as to entertain any hopes of restricting South Africa to a score that will be well below India’s first innings score of 223. South Africa, on the other hand, would eye to take a good first-innings lead that will put them in a commanding position in the third and final Test. Earlier, on Day 1, India won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that had a fair bit for the bowlers. Other than India captain Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a well-made 79, none of the other batters looked settled which led to India’s downfall.

Pitch Report, Day 2: The pitch is still helping the fast bowlers with a fair bit of seam and swing movement. South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj got some to spin as well. Overall, it is a wicket that will always keep the bowlers in play.

Weather Report, Day 2: The weather for the next four days is expected to be nice and sunny.

