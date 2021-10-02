Live MI vs DC Score and Updates, IPL 2021

Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, Match 46 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Two out of form teams Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other to strengthen their position at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday. The VIVO IPL MI vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST October 2. Delhi resumed the IPL 2021 campaign on a high with some back to back wins in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have played dominant cricket in the tournament but the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders put a bit of pressure on Rishabh Pant and Co. On the other side, Mumbai Indians resumed their tournament on a dull note with a couple of defeats but the win over Punjab Kings have put their campaign back on track.