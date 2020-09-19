MI vs CSK, Match 1, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

The first match of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match as well as the others will be played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around.

CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence.