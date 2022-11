LIVE PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final, Melbourne Weather Updates Today, November 13: Heavy Rain Predicted In

Melbourne Weather Forecast Today, November 13, PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Pakistan and England will face off for the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the weather does not look very good for the day. As per the metrological department, there is a 100 chance of rain in Melbourne today, November 10.

Even though the match has a reserve day in place, the forecast for the reserve day, November 14 is not good either as there is 100 per cent chance of rain on Monday as well. Things are not looking promising for the PAK vs ENG. T20 World Cup final as it is very likely that rain will have a final say in the final.

Pakistan reached the final after defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semifinal, while England crushed India by 10 wickets to book a berth in the final. Both teams have won the T20 World Cup trophy once. Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009 while England won the tournament a year later in 2010.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Squads

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali