LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL, Perth: Australia Eye First Super 12 Win Vs Sri Lanka

LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL And Latest Match Updates: The defending Champions Australia will enter the Optus Stadium against the current Asian Champions Sri Lanka in an attempt to record their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost the first match against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by a huge margin.

Sri Lanka has been on a winning stint ever since their defeat against Namibia in their first match of the group stage. However, the contest won’t be easy for the Lankan Lions despite having momentum in their side. Aaron Finch-led Aussies side would try their level best to record the first win of the tournament and keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

AUS vs SL Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka