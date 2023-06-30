LIVE NOW

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer
Updated: June 30, 2023 2:11 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

  • Live Blog
Austria

85/6 (16.0 Ovs)

Shahil Momin 12*(16) 0x4, 0x6

Umair Tariq 2*(7) 0x4, 0x6

Sahir Naqash 3 - 0 - 17 - 0

Venkatraman Ganesan 1 - 0 - 2 - 1

Summary

NEW UPDATES

02:11 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

15.4 Sahir Naqash to Umair Tariq, No run, played towards fine leg.

02:11 PM

wide

15.4 Sahir Naqash to Umair Tariq, wide, 1 run, Wide.

02:10 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

15.3 Sahir Naqash to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

02:10 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

15.2 Sahir Naqash to Shahil Momin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.

02:09 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

15.1 Sahir Naqash to Umair Tariq, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

02:07 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

14.6 Venkatraman Ganesan to Umair Tariq, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.

02:07 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

14.5 Venkatraman Ganesan to Umair Tariq, No run, played towards mid off.

02:07 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

14.4 Venkatraman Ganesan to Umair Tariq, No run.

02:06 PM

out

14.3 Venkatraman Ganesan to Aqib Iqbal, out, OUT! st Michael Richardson b Venkatraman Ganesan.

02:05 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

14.2 Venkatraman Ganesan to Aqib Iqbal, No run.

02:04 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

14.1 Venkatraman Ganesan to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

02:04 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

13.6 Abdul Andar to Aqib Iqbal, No run.

02:04 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

13.5 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

02:03 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

13.4 Abdul Andar to Aqib Iqbal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

02:03 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

13.3 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

02:03 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

13.2 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards covers.

02:03 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

13.1 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, No run.

02:02 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

12.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

02:02 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

12.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards point.

02:02 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

12.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Aqib Iqbal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

02:01 PM

out

12.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Mirza Ahsan, out, OUT! c Muslim Ashraf b Rasul Ahmadi.

02:01 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

12.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

02:00 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

12.1 Rasul Ahmadi to Mirza Ahsan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

02:00 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

11.6 Elam Bharathi to Shahil Momin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

02:00 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

11.5 Elam Bharathi to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards covers.

01:59 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

11.4 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:59 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

11.3 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, No run.

01:59 PM

wide

11.3 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, wide, 1 run, Wide.

01:59 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

11.2 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, No run, played towards covers.

01:59 PM

FOUR

11.1 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.

01:58 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

10.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Mirza Ahsan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

01:57 PM

out

10.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, out, OUT! b Rasul Ahmadi.

01:57 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

10.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards mid off.

01:57 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

10.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

01:57 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

10.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards mid wicket.

01:57 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

10.1 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, No run.

01:56 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

9.6 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:56 PM

SIX

9.5 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

01:55 PM

wide

9.5 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, wide, 3 runs, 3 Wides.

01:55 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

9.4 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:55 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

9.3 Elam Bharathi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:54 PM

out

9.2 Elam Bharathi to Armaan Randhawa, out, OUT! lbw b Elam Bharathi.

01:54 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

9.1 Elam Bharathi to Armaan Randhawa, No run.

01:53 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

8.6 Muslim Ashraf to Armaan Randhawa, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

01:53 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

8.5 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.

01:53 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

8.4 Muslim Ashraf to Armaan Randhawa, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:53 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

8.3 Muslim Ashraf to Armaan Randhawa, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.

01:52 PM

out

8.2 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, out, OUT! c sub Joshua van Heerden b Muslim Ashraf.

01:52 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

8.1 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

7.6 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

7.5 Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

7.4 Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

7.3 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

7.2 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid off.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

7.1 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards mid off.

01:51 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

6.6 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

01:50 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

6.1 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:50 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

6.5 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards covers.

01:50 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

6.4 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

01:50 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

6.3 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

01:50 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

6.2 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:49 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

5.6 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards point.

01:49 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

5.5 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:49 PM

FOUR

5.4 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.

01:49 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

5.3 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.

01:49 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

5.2 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards covers.

01:48 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

5.1 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:48 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

4.6 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards mid off.

01:48 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

4.5 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.

01:47 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

4.4 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.

01:47 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

4.3 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.

01:47 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

4.2 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.

01:47 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

4.1 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:46 PM

out

3.6 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, out, OUT! b Abdul Andar.

01:45 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

3.5 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.

01:45 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

3.4 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.

01:45 PM

FOUR

3.3 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

01:44 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

3.2 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

01:44 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

3.1 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.

01:43 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

2.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:43 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

2.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards point.

01:43 PM

SIX

2.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.

01:43 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

2.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.

01:43 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

2.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

01:43 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

2.1 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run, played towards covers.

01:42 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

1.6 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

01:42 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

1.5 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.

01:42 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

1.4 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.

01:41 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

1.3 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.

01:41 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

1.2 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.

01:40 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

1.1 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

01:35 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

0.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.

01:35 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

0.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.

01:35 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

0.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run, played towards mid off.

01:35 PM

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

0.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.

01:34 PM

FOUR

0.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs NED Super Sixes - 2 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer
Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs NED Super Sixes - 2 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and U...

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IR...

"We Are Expecting..": Ashwin Drops Big Hint On Bumrah's Comeback In The Indian Team

"We Are Expecting..": Ashwin Drops Big Hint On Bumrah's Come...

Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson Has Not Looked Dangerous In The Series At All, Says Ricky Ponting

Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson Has Not Looked Dangerous In The S...

Advertisement