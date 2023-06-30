Live Score-Austria vs Germany Live Cricket Score and Updates: AUT vs GER 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

85/6 (16.0 Ovs)
Shahil Momin 12*(16) 0x4, 0x6
Umair Tariq 2*(7) 0x4, 0x6
Sahir Naqash 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
Venkatraman Ganesan 1 - 0 - 2 - 1
02:11 PM
15.4 Sahir Naqash to Umair Tariq, No run, played towards fine leg.
02:11 PM
15.4 Sahir Naqash to Umair Tariq, wide, 1 run, Wide.
02:10 PM
15.3 Sahir Naqash to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
02:10 PM
15.2 Sahir Naqash to Shahil Momin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
02:09 PM
15.1 Sahir Naqash to Umair Tariq, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
02:07 PM
14.6 Venkatraman Ganesan to Umair Tariq, 1 run, 1 run, played towards square leg.
02:07 PM
14.5 Venkatraman Ganesan to Umair Tariq, No run, played towards mid off.
02:07 PM
14.4 Venkatraman Ganesan to Umair Tariq, No run.
02:06 PM
14.3 Venkatraman Ganesan to Aqib Iqbal, out, OUT! st Michael Richardson b Venkatraman Ganesan.
02:05 PM
14.2 Venkatraman Ganesan to Aqib Iqbal, No run.
02:04 PM
14.1 Venkatraman Ganesan to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
02:04 PM
13.6 Abdul Andar to Aqib Iqbal, No run.
02:04 PM
13.5 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
02:03 PM
13.4 Abdul Andar to Aqib Iqbal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
02:03 PM
13.3 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
02:03 PM
13.2 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards covers.
02:03 PM
13.1 Abdul Andar to Shahil Momin, No run.
02:02 PM
12.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
02:02 PM
12.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards point.
02:02 PM
12.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Aqib Iqbal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
02:01 PM
12.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Mirza Ahsan, out, OUT! c Muslim Ashraf b Rasul Ahmadi.
02:01 PM
12.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
02:00 PM
12.1 Rasul Ahmadi to Mirza Ahsan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
02:00 PM
11.6 Elam Bharathi to Shahil Momin, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
02:00 PM
11.5 Elam Bharathi to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards covers.
01:59 PM
11.4 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:59 PM
11.3 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, No run.
01:59 PM
11.3 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, wide, 1 run, Wide.
01:59 PM
11.2 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, No run, played towards covers.
01:59 PM
11.1 Elam Bharathi to Mirza Ahsan, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid off.
01:58 PM
10.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Mirza Ahsan, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
01:57 PM
10.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, out, OUT! b Rasul Ahmadi.
01:57 PM
10.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards mid off.
01:57 PM
10.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
01:57 PM
10.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, No run, played towards mid wicket.
01:57 PM
10.1 Rasul Ahmadi to Shahil Momin, No run.
01:56 PM
9.6 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:56 PM
9.5 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
01:55 PM
9.5 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, wide, 3 runs, 3 Wides.
01:55 PM
9.4 Elam Bharathi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:55 PM
9.3 Elam Bharathi to Shahil Momin, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:54 PM
9.2 Elam Bharathi to Armaan Randhawa, out, OUT! lbw b Elam Bharathi.
01:54 PM
9.1 Elam Bharathi to Armaan Randhawa, No run.
01:53 PM
8.6 Muslim Ashraf to Armaan Randhawa, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
01:53 PM
8.5 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards point.
01:53 PM
8.4 Muslim Ashraf to Armaan Randhawa, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:53 PM
8.3 Muslim Ashraf to Armaan Randhawa, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
01:52 PM
8.2 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, out, OUT! c sub Joshua van Heerden b Muslim Ashraf.
01:52 PM
8.1 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
01:51 PM
7.6 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:51 PM
7.5 Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:51 PM
7.4 Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
01:51 PM
7.3 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:51 PM
7.2 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
01:51 PM
7.1 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards mid off.
01:51 PM
6.6 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
01:50 PM
6.1 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:50 PM
6.5 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 3 runs, 3 runs, played towards covers.
01:50 PM
6.4 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
01:50 PM
6.3 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
01:50 PM
6.2 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:49 PM
5.6 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards point.
01:49 PM
5.5 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:49 PM
5.4 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, FOUR, Four! Played towards mid on.
01:49 PM
5.3 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
01:49 PM
5.2 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards covers.
01:48 PM
5.1 Sahir Naqash to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:48 PM
4.6 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards mid off.
01:48 PM
4.5 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
01:47 PM
4.4 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
01:47 PM
4.3 Muslim Ashraf to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
01:47 PM
4.2 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid on.
01:47 PM
4.1 Muslim Ashraf to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:46 PM
3.6 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, out, OUT! b Abdul Andar.
01:45 PM
3.5 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
01:45 PM
3.4 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid off.
01:45 PM
3.3 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
01:44 PM
3.2 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
01:44 PM
3.1 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
01:43 PM
2.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:43 PM
2.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run, played towards point.
01:43 PM
2.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, SIX, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
01:43 PM
2.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, No run.
01:43 PM
2.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
01:43 PM
2.1 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run, played towards covers.
01:42 PM
1.6 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
01:42 PM
1.5 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
01:42 PM
1.4 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, 2 runs, 2 runs, played towards point.
01:41 PM
1.3 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
01:41 PM
1.2 Abdul Andar to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
01:40 PM
1.1 Abdul Andar to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
01:35 PM
0.6 Rasul Ahmadi to Iqbal Hossain, 1 run, 1 run, played towards covers.
01:35 PM
0.5 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
01:35 PM
0.4 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run, played towards mid off.
01:35 PM
0.3 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
01:34 PM
0.2 Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, FOUR, Four! Played towards covers.
