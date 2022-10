LIVE Score England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1: ENG On Top After AFG Collapse

ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1, LIVE Scorecard Updates: England will look to get to a good start in the T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Afghanistan in their first match of the tournament. The match will begin at 04:30 pm IST and will be streamed and telecast live on Disnep+Hotstar and the Star Sports Network respectively.

The Jos Buttler-led side did well in the practice matches and will look to repeat the same performance in the match. Moeen Ali, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone are the big hitters and all the fans will have their eyes on them.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the match on the back of a fiery performance in the Asia Cup where they upset the big names. Mohammad Nabi is in good form and will look for proper support from other players.

England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.