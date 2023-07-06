LIVE NOW
Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 3rd Test match Live cricket score at Headingley, Leeds
03:10 PM
Pat Cummins, the captain of AustraliaÂ says that they would have bowled first as well but happy to bat as well. Adds that they will miss Lyon but Murphy has done well, especially in India and they back him. Mentions that it is an amazing achievement for Smith as he is playing his 100th Test and the standards that he has set is incredible. Informs there are three changes in the team, Cameron GreenÂ has a slight injury and Mitchell MarshÂ comes in for him, Scott BolandÂ replaces Josh HazlewoodÂ and Murphy in for Lyon.
03:07 PM
Ben Stokes, the skipper of EnglandÂ says that they will have a bowl first and would be happy going either way, to be honest. Adds that with the injury to Pope, there were a few thought processes and they are happy with the team. Mentions that Harry Brook has played at number 3 in recent times but he can play anywhere as well. Says that the medical staff and Moeen AliÂ are confident that he can bowl and that he is a match-winner. Ends by saying that the support from the crowd has been phenomenal and the support here in Yorkshire will be brilliant as well with two Yorkshire boys in the line-up.
03:06 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy.
03:06 PM
England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.Â
