Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Lord's, London

25/3 (8.4 Ovs)
Paul Stirling 5*(5) 1x4, 0x6
James McCollum 10*(28) 1x4, 0x6
Stuart Broad 4.4 - 2 - 14 - 3
Matthew Potts 4 - 2 - 11 - 0
04:15 PM
8.2 Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling, 1 run, 1 run.
04:15 PM
8.1 Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling, FOUR, FOUR! Paul StirlingÂ is underway! Serves it way too on the pads, it is whipped through square leg for a boundary.
04:13 PM
7.6 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Length ball on off,Â McCollum keeps it out.
04:13 PM
7.5 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Outside off,Â McCollum is happy to let it go.
04:12 PM
7.4 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Fuller and outside off.Â McCollum shoulders arms.
04:12 PM
7.3 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Outside off, left alone.
04:11 PM
7.2 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Length and on off, blocked.
04:11 PM
7.1 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Full and outside off,Â McCollum leaves.
04:10 PM
6.6 Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling, no run, Full and outside off, Stirling looks to push but gets an outside edge which dies along the way to the slip cordon.
04:09 PM
6.5 Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling, no run, On off, Stirling blocks.
04:07 PM
6.4 Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling, no run, An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Paul StirlingÂ reviews it. No bat involved clearly. Ball Tracking shows the ball goes past the leg pole. Excellent review from Stirling. Stuart BroadÂ almost had two in two. Length ball, swinging on the pads. Paul StirlingÂ shuffles across and looks to flick but misses completely. It turns out that the ball misses by an inch or two.Â
04:05 PM
6.3 Stuart Broad to Harry Tector, out, OUT! GONE! Tector goes now! He falls into the trap! Even Stuart BroadÂ can't believe it. This is on a length and around off, Tector takes a stepforward and gets across the help it down on the leg side. He gets an inside edge straight in the hands of Matthew PottsÂ at leg slip. A widish one. This is really good from Ben StokesÂ and Stuart Broad.
04:03 PM
6.2 Stuart Broad to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller ball, outside off, left alone.
04:01 PM
6.1 Stuart Broad to Andy Balbirnie, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The skipper departs without troubling anyone! This is full and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ has a tame push at it but gets an outside edge right in-between first slip and second slip. Zak CrawleyÂ was standing at the latter side, he dives and grabs with both hands. He did well as the ball was dying and probably wouldn't had carry to Joe RootÂ at first slip. EnglandÂ with a bright start.
04:00 PM
5.6 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! This is full and outside off,Â McCollum leans and drives it through covers for four more.
03:59 PM
5.5 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Outside off,Â McCollum lets it go.
03:58 PM
5.4 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Full and outside off.Â McCollum is late to push this away.
03:58 PM
5.3 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Brave leave! This is outside off and swings in late.Â McCollum watchfully lets it go.
03:57 PM
5.2 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Length and on top of off.Â McCollum rocks back and blocks.
03:56 PM
5.1 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Length and outside off, left alone.
03:56 PM
4.6 Stuart Broad to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket. A wicket-maiden for Stuart Broad.
03:55 PM
4.5 Stuart Broad to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it alone.
03:55 PM
4.4 Stuart Broad to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Length and on off, it is defended out.
03:53 PM
4.3 Stuart Broad to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On middle, blocked out.
03:51 PM
4.2 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, out, OUT! LBW! That looked out and Moor is not going to review! This is full and slanting on middle, nips a bit more in. Moor gets right across the stumps to whip it away but misses and gets hit dead in front on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. So, not much swing seen but Stuart BroadÂ uses his experience to get the first one.
03:51 PM
4.1 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, no run, Tad full and outside off, it is hit to point.
03:49 PM
3.6 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Outside off on a length.Â McCollum has a half-hearted poke at it but misses.
03:49 PM
3.5 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Pitched up, outside off,Â McCollum drives but straight to point.
03:48 PM
3.4 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Around off,Â McCollum drops it to point.
03:47 PM
3.3 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Slanting on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket.
03:47 PM
3.2 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, This one lands and swings away, on a length and outside off.Â McCollum looks to block but misses again.
03:46 PM
3.1 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, BEATEN! On a length and around the fourth stump, angles it in andÂ McCollum looks to defend but misses.
03:45 PM
2.6 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, no run, On middle, this is hit to mid on now.
03:45 PM
2.5 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Stuart BroadÂ goes a bit too full, outside off. Moor eases it past mid off and it races into the fence.
03:44 PM
2.4 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, no run, Length ball, outside off. Moor defends on the deck.
03:43 PM
2.3 Stuart Broad to James McCollum, 3 runs, Three runs! Length ball, outside off.Â McCollum splices his defensive shot past the slip cordon and wide of the man at gully. Jack LeachÂ gives a chase and saves a single.Â
03:42 PM
2.2 Stuart Broad to James McCollum, no run, Stuart BroadÂ targets the stumps again, on off,Â McCollum blocks.
03:41 PM
2.1 Stuart Broad to James McCollum, no run, Full and outside off, swings in.Â McCollum prods and blocks.
03:40 PM
1.6 Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, no run, Length ball, around off, Moor defends it out again.
03:40 PM
1.5 Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, no run, Better from Potts! This is close to off, on a length. Moor stays back and blocks.
03:40 PM
1.4 Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, 2 runs, Full again, outside iff. Moor leans and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
03:39 PM
1.3 Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, FOUR, FOUR! Moor is off the mark now! Length ball, just sliding on the leg side. Moor flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
03:38 PM
1.2 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, 1 run, On a length and on middle,Â McCollum nudges it to square leg for a single.
03:37 PM
1.1 Matthew Potts to James McCollum, no run, Starts with a full ball on middle, it is nudged to mid-wicket.
03:37 PM
Matthew PottsÂ to bowl from the other end.
03:36 PM
0.6 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, no run, Fuller and outside off again. Moor is happy to leave it.Â
03:35 PM
0.5 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, no run, This is way outside off, Moor leaves.
03:35 PM
0.4 Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, no run, A huge appeal from all the England players for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Beauty from Broad. Length ball, slanting around off before shaping away. Moor steps down and tries to play with the closed face of the bat. It whizzes past the outside edge.
03:33 PM
0.3 Stuart Broad to James McCollum, 1 run, IrelandÂ are underway! Full and on middle,Â McCollum tucks it through square leg for a single.
03:33 PM
0.2 Stuart Broad to James McCollum, no run, This is on a length and outside off, no swing seen yet andÂ McCollum shoulders arms to it.
03:33 PM
0.1 Stuart Broad to James McCollum, no run, A length ball, around middle.Â McCollum blocks.
03:29 PM
We are all set. The English players are out in the middle. James McCollumÂ and Peter MoorÂ to open for Ireland. Stuart BroadÂ to start with the ball. Four slips in place. Let's play...
03:11 PM
IRELAND (Playing XI) - James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair.Â
03:10 PM
ENGLAND (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach.
