Live England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: With the series tied at 1-1, it’s all to play for England and South Africa in the third T20I. The Jos Buttler-led side started the series with a big win over David Miller’s South Africa. Courtesy of blazing knocks by Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali, England posted a massive 234-6 in their 20 overs. South Africa in reply could only manage 193-8, with Tristan Stubbs top scoring with 72. In the next game, South Africa batted first and scored 207-3, thanks to a brilliant 96 by Rilee Rossouw and 53 by Reeza Hendricks. Later, Kagiso Rabada-led bowling attack bowled out England for 149. Tabraiz Shamsi also picked up 3 wickets in the match.

Both South Africa and England will be the favourites for T20 World Cup in Australia and the series win here will be a massive boost. In the 3rd T20I, England will need runs from Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Moeen Ali while Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Chris Jordan will be their leading bowlers. South Africa will need runs from Quinton De Kock, and David Miller while Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi will comprise a strong bowling attack.

Live England vs South Africa 3rd T20I Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, David Willey, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee