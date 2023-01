LIVE SCORE India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Mumbai: Theekshana Departs Gill, SL In Command

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Mumbai Updates: Captain Hardik Pandya would look to start the series on a winning note as Sri Lanka with the likes of Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga would eye to surprise the hosts when the two teams take on each other in the three-match T20I series starting on Tuesday – the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi will be making their T20I debut today. Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh was not available for selection.

Pitch Report: The pitch expected to be batting friendly and a high scoring match is on the cards. With dew being a major factor at the Wankhede, the team winning the toss would like to bat first. Batting is expected to get easier as the game progresses and the bowlers would have their work cut out at Wankhede with smaller boundaries in either side of the wicket.

Head to Head: India have a brilliant record against Sri Lanka in the T20Is. Overall, India have won 15 matches while Sri Lanka have only managed to win 4 matches. At home, India have won 11 matches while Sri Lanka have only won 2.

India’s Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka’s Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka