LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: Sam Curran's Cameo Powers PBKS To 191

LIVE Score IPL 2023, PBKS Vs KKR: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Match 2 Full Scorecard

Updated: April 1, 2023 4:55 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Live IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Score And Latest Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will take on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of the double-header Saturday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Where the Knights are set to miss the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, PBKS will miss the explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Sam Curran for 18.50 Cr, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams will be looking forward to starting the season with a win and getting off to a good start.

PBKS Vs KKR Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy


NEW UPDATES

17:38 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Players have walked back to the dugout. The game is expected to start soon. 

17:37 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

The match is delayed due to the flood lights issue. 

17:32 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Bhanuka Rajapaksha makes way for impact player Rishi Dhawan. 

17:28 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Sam Curran to bowl the first over for PBKS.

17:28 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Here comes Mandeep Singh and R. Gurbaz to start the innings for KKR. 

17:17 PM

Stay tuned for the fastest updates for the second innings as well. 

17:16 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Despite loosing toss, Punjab has reached a mammoth total all thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksha 50(29) and Shikhar Dhawan 40 (29). Trembling in the middle overs, some fire hitting in the death overs by Sam Curran 26(17) has helped Punjab to reach a big total and establish command over the game. 

17:13 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of the 20th over and the innings. An expensive one for KKR. 15 runs from it.  Punjab Kings 191-5 (20).

17:11 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Now Sam Curran hits it over the head for a six..!!

17:10 PM

Southee has been expensive bowler for KKR today. 

17:09 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Last over of the innings and Shahrukh Khan starts off with a boundary...!!!

17:08 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of 19th over. PBKS- 176-5 (19).

17:05 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Shardul Thakur comes to bowl 19th over. 

17:04 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of the 18th over. Just four runs and a wicket from it. PBKS- 168/5 (18)

17:03 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Shahrukh khan comes in for Raza. 

17:02 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Sikandar Raza departs..!! the pressure has started to mount on PBKS batters now. 

17:01 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Both Curran and Raza are looking in good touch and if they keep going, PBKS can expect to reach 200. 

16:58 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Sam Curran ends the over with a maximum..!! PBKS- 164-4 (17).

16:53 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of 16th over and it's time for strategic time-out. PBKS 153-4 (16). 

16:51 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Raza goes inside out and hits it for a maximum..!! 

16:47 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Tremendous over from Chakravarthy..!! just one run from it and a wicket. PBKS- 143-4 (15)

16:46 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

In comes the most expensive player in the history of IPL.!!!! "Sam Curran" on the ground. 

16:45 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Chakravarthy destroys Dhawan's stumps..!!!! This is what KKR needed. Dhawan departs after 40 runs in 28 balls. 

 

16:42 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of the 14th over. 13 runs and a wicket. PBKS- 142-3 (14).

16:41 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Sikandar Raza comes in and starts with a boundary.. Punjab Kings are running havoc..!!

16:40 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Jitesh tried to go again but this time lands the ball into the hands of Umesh Yadav. 

16:38 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Jitesh Sharma goes down the ground and delivers it into the stands..!! 2nd maximum of the day for him. He looks in very good touch. 

16:36 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Tim Southee back into the attack.

16:35 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of the 13th over. PBKS- 129/2 (13).

16:32 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Jitesh Sharma ends the over with the maximum.!!! PBKS- 121-2 (12).

16:27 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

And Bhanuka  departs after making 50. Umesh Yadav comes as a saviour for KKR. PBKS- 109-2 (11). 

16:25 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

50 for Bhanuka Rajapaksha. Brillant innings by him.

16:22 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

End of the 10th over. PBKS- 100-1 (10).

16:11 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Bhanuka Rajapaksa show has taken over a Mohali. He got the PBKS' scorecard moving. PBKS 79/1 in 8

15:58 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

56 runs in the powerplay. PBKS got off a good start despite losing a wicket early. PBKS 56/1 in 6

15:55 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

FIFTY! up for Punjab. PBKS 50/1 in 5

15:50 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Good over for PBKS. 12 came from it. Dhawan smashed back-2-back boundaries on Southee and took charge of the innings. PBKS 36/1 in 4

15:45 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Just one from the third over. PBKS 24/1 in 3

15:39 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

OUT! Southee gets the breakthrough. Prsabhsimran departs. Prabhsimran got back-2-back boundaries on Tim Southee and then a massive six on the 5th ball but his explosive play came to an end on the final ball of the second over. PBKS 23/1 in 2

15:35 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Umesh Yadav started off well but it changed after Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marvelous six on his 4th ball. Prabhsimran takes a single off the last ball and keeps the strike to himself. 9 from the over. PBKS 9/0 in 1

15:30 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings for PBKS and Umesh Yadav will start things with the ball.

15:28 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Players are out on field. Match is just moments away now

15:24 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

15:23 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

The match will start in a few minutes

15:21 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

It would be exciting to watch how both the team will start their IPL 2023 campaign. 

15:02 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

KKR wins the toss and choose to bowl.

 

14:50 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

A lot will rely on Nitish Rana's leadership for the Knight Riders.

14:43 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Nitish Rana will lead KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence

14:27 PM

PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE

Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of IPL 2023 match 2, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

