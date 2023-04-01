LIVE NOW
LIVE Score IPL 2023, Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali: Sam Curran's Cameo Powers PBKS To 191
Where the Knights are set to miss the services of star batter Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, PBKS will miss the explosive batter, Jonny Bairstow. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Sam Curran for 18.50 Cr, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both teams will be looking forward to starting the season with a win and getting off to a good start.
PBKS Vs KKR Playing 11
Punjab Kings Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
17:38 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Players have walked back to the dugout. The game is expected to start soon.
17:37 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
The match is delayed due to the flood lights issue.
17:32 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Bhanuka Rajapaksha makes way for impact player Rishi Dhawan.
17:28 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Sam Curran to bowl the first over for PBKS.
17:28 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Here comes Mandeep Singh and R. Gurbaz to start the innings for KKR.
17:17 PM
Stay tuned for the fastest updates for the second innings as well.
17:16 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Despite loosing toss, Punjab has reached a mammoth total all thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksha 50(29) and Shikhar Dhawan 40 (29). Trembling in the middle overs, some fire hitting in the death overs by Sam Curran 26(17) has helped Punjab to reach a big total and establish command over the game.
17:13 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of the 20th over and the innings. An expensive one for KKR. 15 runs from it. Punjab Kings 191-5 (20).
17:11 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Now Sam Curran hits it over the head for a six..!!
17:10 PM
Southee has been expensive bowler for KKR today.
17:09 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Last over of the innings and Shahrukh Khan starts off with a boundary...!!!
17:08 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of 19th over. PBKS- 176-5 (19).
17:05 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Shardul Thakur comes to bowl 19th over.
17:04 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of the 18th over. Just four runs and a wicket from it. PBKS- 168/5 (18)
17:03 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Shahrukh khan comes in for Raza.
17:02 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Sikandar Raza departs..!! the pressure has started to mount on PBKS batters now.
17:01 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Both Curran and Raza are looking in good touch and if they keep going, PBKS can expect to reach 200.
16:58 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Sam Curran ends the over with a maximum..!! PBKS- 164-4 (17).
16:53 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of 16th over and it's time for strategic time-out. PBKS 153-4 (16).
16:51 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Raza goes inside out and hits it for a maximum..!!
16:47 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Tremendous over from Chakravarthy..!! just one run from it and a wicket. PBKS- 143-4 (15)
16:46 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
In comes the most expensive player in the history of IPL.!!!! "Sam Curran" on the ground.
16:45 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Chakravarthy destroys Dhawan's stumps..!!!! This is what KKR needed. Dhawan departs after 40 runs in 28 balls.
16:42 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of the 14th over. 13 runs and a wicket. PBKS- 142-3 (14).
16:41 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Sikandar Raza comes in and starts with a boundary.. Punjab Kings are running havoc..!!
16:40 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Jitesh tried to go again but this time lands the ball into the hands of Umesh Yadav.
16:38 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Jitesh Sharma goes down the ground and delivers it into the stands..!! 2nd maximum of the day for him. He looks in very good touch.
16:36 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Tim Southee back into the attack.
16:35 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of the 13th over. PBKS- 129/2 (13).
16:32 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Jitesh Sharma ends the over with the maximum.!!! PBKS- 121-2 (12).
16:27 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
And Bhanuka departs after making 50. Umesh Yadav comes as a saviour for KKR. PBKS- 109-2 (11).
16:25 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
50 for Bhanuka Rajapaksha. Brillant innings by him.
16:22 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
End of the 10th over. PBKS- 100-1 (10).
16:11 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Bhanuka Rajapaksa show has taken over a Mohali. He got the PBKS' scorecard moving. PBKS 79/1 in 8
15:58 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
56 runs in the powerplay. PBKS got off a good start despite losing a wicket early. PBKS 56/1 in 6
15:55 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
FIFTY! up for Punjab. PBKS 50/1 in 5
15:50 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Good over for PBKS. 12 came from it. Dhawan smashed back-2-back boundaries on Southee and took charge of the innings. PBKS 36/1 in 4
15:45 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Just one from the third over. PBKS 24/1 in 3
15:39 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
OUT! Southee gets the breakthrough. Prsabhsimran departs. Prabhsimran got back-2-back boundaries on Tim Southee and then a massive six on the 5th ball but his explosive play came to an end on the final ball of the second over. PBKS 23/1 in 2
15:35 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Umesh Yadav started off well but it changed after Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marvelous six on his 4th ball. Prabhsimran takes a single off the last ball and keeps the strike to himself. 9 from the over. PBKS 9/0 in 1
15:30 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings for PBKS and Umesh Yadav will start things with the ball.
15:28 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Players are out on field. Match is just moments away now
15:24 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
15:23 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
The match will start in a few minutes
15:21 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
It would be exciting to watch how both the team will start their IPL 2023 campaign.
15:02 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
KKR wins the toss and choose to bowl.
14:50 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
A lot will rely on Nitish Rana's leadership for the Knight Riders.
14:43 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Nitish Rana will lead KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence
14:27 PM
PBKS Vs KKR LIVE SCORE
Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of IPL 2023 match 2, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
