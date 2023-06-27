Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs UAE 20 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

13/0 (4.1 Ovs)
Paul Stirling 9*(9) 2x4, 0x6
Andy McBrine 3*(16) 0x4, 0x6
Junaid Siddique 2.1 - 1 - 6 - 0
Muhammad Jawadullah 2 - 0 - 6 - 0
12:48 AM
3.6 Muhammad Jawadullah to Paul Stirling, No run.
12:47 AM
3.5 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
12:47 AM
3.4 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, no run, Continues to bowl full and outside the off stump. Andy McBrineÂ pushesÂ this towards cover-point.Â
12:46 AM
3.3 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, no run, Slightly wider outside the off pole and on a fullish length. Andy McBrineÂ knocks this straight to mid off.Â
12:45 AM
3.2 Muhammad Jawadullah to Paul Stirling, 1 run, Bowls this one in line with the stumps and on a good length. Paul StirlingÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
12:45 AM
3.1 Muhammad Jawadullah to Paul Stirling, FOUR, FOUR! That is the second boundary for Paul StirlingÂ and this should release some pressure! Muhammad JawadullahÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. Paul StirlingÂ opens the face of his bat and works this towards deep point for four runs.Â
12:43 AM
2.6 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, A maiden over by Junaid SiddiqueÂ as IrelandÂ are off to a circumspect start! This is bowled full and just outside the off pole. Andy McBrineÂ strokes this firmly but straight to the mid off fielder.Â
12:43 AM
2.5 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, Bangs this in short and going down leg. Andy McBrineÂ looks to pull this away but misses and goes through to the keeper. Vriitya AravindÂ is excited as he thinks there is some glove but the umpire remains unmoved.Â
12:42 AM
2.4 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, Attacks the stumps and bowls this on a good length. Andy McBrineÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
12:41 AM
2.3 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, Goes fuller once again and in line with the stumps. Andy McBrineÂ clips this towardsÂ the mid-wicket fielder.Â
12:40 AM
2.2 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, Bowls this one on a good length and pitching just outside leg. Andy McBrineÂ is unable to put this one away as well and gets hit on the pads. A stifled appeal by the bowler.Â
12:40 AM
2.1 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, Junaid SiddiqueÂ bowls this full and going down leg. Andy McBrineÂ misses his flick and the ball rolls off his pads towards the keeper.Â
12:39 AM
1.6 Muhammad Jawadullah to Paul Stirling, no run, Goes straighter this time and continues to bowl full. Paul StirlingÂ clips this towards the mid-wicket fielder. Muhammad JawadullahÂ concedes just one run in his first over.Â
12:38 AM
1.5 Muhammad Jawadullah to Paul Stirling, no run, Bowls this a fraction full and outside the off stump. Paul StirlingÂ knocks this firmly towards mid off.Â
12:37 AM
1.4 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, 1 run, Continues to bowl full and outside the off pole. Andy McBrineÂ gets an outside edge towards third man for a single.Â
12:37 AM
1.3 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, no run, Goes full and offers width outside off. Andy McBrineÂ looks to play at this one but gets beaten by the lateral movement.Â
12:36 AM
1.2 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, no run, Bowls this on a good length but well outside the off stump. Andy McBrineÂ continues to shoulder his arms to this one.Â
12:36 AM
1.1 Muhammad Jawadullah to Andy McBrine, no run, Muhammad JawadullahÂ bowls this on a yorker lengthÂ and outside the off pole. Gets some movement after pitching as Andy McBrineÂ leaves this one alone.Â
12:35 AM
Muhammad JawadullahÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
12:34 AM
0.6 Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, no run, Bowls this one outside off as well and on a good length. Paul StirlingÂ looks to hit on the up and finds the short cover fielder. 5 runs from the first over.Â
12:34 AM
0.5 Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and in the channel outside the off stump. Paul StirlingÂ dabs this towards point.Â
12:33 AM
0.4 Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, no run, Good comeback from Junaid Siddique! This is on a good length and just outside the off stump. Paul StirlingÂ feels for this one and gets beaten all ends up.Â
12:32 AM
0.3 Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, FOUR, FOUR! Paul StirlingÂ gets off the mark in a thumping fashion! This is bowled full and wide outside the off pole. Paul StirlingÂ reaches for it and creams this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
12:32 AM
0.2 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, 1 run, Bowls this on a leg-stump line and continues to keep it full. Andy McBrineÂ looks to block and gets an inside edge towards deep square leg to open his account with a single.Â
12:31 AM
0.1 Junaid Siddique to Andy McBrine, no run, Junaid SiddiqueÂ starts with a really full delivery at the stumps. Andy McBrineÂ digs this out back towards the bowler.Â
12:27 AM
We are done with the prematch formalities as we are all set for the game to begin and the umpires walk towards the pitch.Â The United Arab EmiratesÂ players are in a huddle at the boundary line for a few last-minute instructions from their skipper before taking their respective positions on the field. Andy McBrineÂ and Paul StirlingÂ will open the inning for IrelandÂ and will want to get a good partnership going here. Junaid SiddiqueÂ has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
12:26 AM
The umpires and the two sets of players have made their way out onto the ground and will lineup for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of the United Arab EmiratesÂ first followed by Ireland's national anthem.Â
12:26 AM
Andy BalbirnieÂ shares a few words.Â Andy BalbirnieÂ says that they would have bowled first as well. It is a hard ground to defend and there are some footmarks too so it may turn a bit in the later half of the game. Adds that the team is hurting a lot and they want to feel good and the best way is to put up a convincing performance here. He also adds that they are sticking with th same side.
12:25 AM
Muhammad WaseemÂ the skipper of the United Arab EmiratesÂ says that they would like to field first as the pitch looks solid and the conditions will assist the seamers early on. Adds that they would like to restrict the opponents to a low total. Also adds that the tournament did not go as per plan for them but the team will continue with the same process. Informs that the side has three changes for this game.Â
12:16 AM
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Ethan D'souza, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
12:16 AM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.
