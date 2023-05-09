LIVE NOW
Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, May 9: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli on display in a blockbuster clash | FULL SCORECARD
MI vs RCB Wankhede Stadium Live Score: Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win game at the Wankhede Stadium. Both MI and RCB have five wins and 10 points in 10 games and are placed in the second half of the points table. A win for either of the team at Wankhede today will push them to No.3 in the points table.
A win won't secure a place in playoffs as at least seven teams are competing for the final three slots in the table but it will boost the chances of reaching the top 4. For the losing team, it will be very difficult to bounce back from the defeat as they will have to win all their remaining games and hope that some results go their way.
IPL 2023 MI SWOT analysis for MI vs RCB match
Strength: Playing at home, MI are well used to the conditions. Also, the form of Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green Tilak Varma and Tim David will be a big plus.
Weakness: Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 which makes MI's bowling bleak and inexperienced.
Opportunity: Chris Jordan has replaced Jofra Archer in the MI team and it is a great opportunity for him to raise his stocks in IPL.
Threat: MI has preferred chasing in the tournament but if Rohit Sharma fails to win the toss and RCB opt to bowl, defending a total won't be easy for MI.
IPL 2023 RCB SWOT analysis for MI vs RCB match
Strength: The form of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj is a massive boost for RCB.
Weakness: The RCB relies on Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, but the players fail to perform, the middle order does not look very promising with Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik not in great form.
Opportunity: Mahipal Lomror has shown great potential and played a wonderful knock against Delhi Capitals. Another good show by him will increase RCB's faith in his batting and he may be asked to bat up the order in coming games.
Threat: The strike rate of Virat Kohli has been a concern for RCB. With Kohli playing run-a-ball innings, chances of RCB posting a 220+ score looks tough and MI will back themselves to chase anything around the 210 run mark, given the kind of form Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, and Tilak Varma has shown.
IPL 2023: MI vs RCB Predicted 11s
MI: Rohit Sharma(C), T Stubbs, SA Yadav, Tim David, C Green, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, N Wadhera, Ishan Kishan(wk), Jason Behrendorff, Akash Mandwaal
RCB: Virat Kohli, F du Plessis(C), KM Jadhav, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Anuj Rawat, Mohammed Siraj, KV Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
MI will be up against RCB in a must-win game at the Wankhede Stadium. Both MI and RCB have 10 points so a win is a must for both teams to keep realistic hopes of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB defeated MI at Chinnaswamy, Can MI take revenge for the crushing loss?
