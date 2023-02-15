live-score-Namibia vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs SCO 2 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
live-score-Namibia vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs SCO 2 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
live-score-Namibia vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs SCO 2 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
live-score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs WI 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
live-score-Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs NAM 1 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st Test match Live cricket score at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
14 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
Advertisement
COMMENTS