Live Score-Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Updated: July 2, 2023 1:33 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
UAE

62/1 (13.5 Ovs)

Vriitya Aravind (C) 27*(40) 4x4, 0x6

Aryansh Sharma (W) 27*(41) 3x4, 0x6

Aarif Sheikh 2.5 - 0 - 17 - 0

Gulsan Jha 3 - 0 - 14 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

01:33 PM

13.3 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, No run.

01:33 PM

13.2 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Back of a length, angled on the middle and leg. Sharma defends it to short mid-wicket.

01:32 PM

13.1 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Length ball around off. Sharma blocks it to covers.

01:32 PM

wide

13.1 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, wide, 5 runs, FIVE WIDES! Poor length ball down the leg. Sharma flicks and misses. The keeper fails to collect it too as it runs down to the fine leg fence for five extras.

01:30 PM

12.6 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Just short of a good length, jags back in around the middle and off. Aravind drops it onto the pitch.Â 

01:30 PM

12.5 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full again, and attacks the stumps. Aravind pushes it to mid-off.

01:29 PM

12.4 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full-length delivery on off. Aravind dabs it to cover-point.

01:29 PM

12.3 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Length ball on the middle and leg. Aravind gets squared and bunts into the off-side.

01:28 PM

FOUR

12.2 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, FOUR! Excellent Timing! Overpitched on off. Aravind drives it nicely past the mid off fielder and it races away to the fence for a boundary.

01:27 PM

12.1 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Short of a length outside off. Aravind misses on the cut.

01:26 PM

11.6 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, Length ball on off. Aravind eases it to long on for one.

01:26 PM

11.5 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Just short of a full ball around off. Aravind blocks it to covers.

01:25 PM

11.4 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Full again outside off. Sharma drives it past point for a single.

01:24 PM

11.3 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Full on off, pushed to mid off for a dot.

01:24 PM

11.2 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, Good length ball outside off. Aravind runs it down to deep third for one.

01:23 PM

11.1 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Full-length ball on off. Sharma knocks it to long-on for one.

01:22 PM

10.6 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Pitched up around off. Aravind drives it off the cue end toward wide mid on for a dot.

01:21 PM

10.5 Gulsan Jha to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Full and wide outside off. Sharma drives it uppishly to deep extra cover for one.

01:21 PM

10.4 Gulsan Jha to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Short and wide outside off. Sharma cuts and misses.

01:20 PM

10.3 Gulsan Jha to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Full-length ball on the middle and leg. Sharma defends it to short mid-wicket.

01:20 PM

10.2 Gulsan Jha to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Pitched up at the stumps. Sharma blocks it to mid on.

01:20 PM

wide

10.2 Gulsan Jha to Aryansh Sharma, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Back of a length delivery, angled down the leg. Sharma plays and misses. Wide signaled by the umpire.

01:18 PM

FOUR

10.1 Gulsan Jha to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! SHOT! Full-length delivery outside off. Sharma drives it nicely through the extra cover and mid off region for a glorious boundary.Â 

01:17 PM

That brings an end to Powerplay 1. NepalÂ can now place four fielders outside the 30-yard circle until the 40th over.Â 

01:17 PM

9.6 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, Full ball on the middle and leg. Aravind whips it through the square leg for a couple.

01:16 PM

9.5 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Length ball on off. Aravind defends it on the front foot.

01:16 PM

FOUR

9.4 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, FOUR! WHACKED! Slightly back-of-a-length delivery around off. Aravind goes back and pulls it over the wide mid-on region for a cracking boundary.

01:15 PM

9.3 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full-length ball on the middle and leg. Aravind pushes it to mid on.

01:15 PM

9.2 Aarif Sheikh to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On a good length and on off. Aravind stabs it to point.

01:14 PM

9.1 Aarif Sheikh to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Length ball outside off. Sharma steers it past the backward point fielder for one.

01:13 PM

Change from both ends as Aarif SheikhÂ comes into the attack now.Â 

01:13 PM

8.6 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Pitched up on off. Aravind defends on the front foot.

01:12 PM

8.5 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Length ball on the middle and leg. Aravind blocks it to mid on.

01:11 PM

8.4 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full and on off. Aravind defends it to mid off.

01:11 PM

8.3 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Pitched up full and at the stumps. Aravind pushes it to mid on.

01:10 PM

8.2 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On a good length and outside off. Left alone by Aravind.

01:09 PM

FOUR

8.1 Gulsan Jha to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Aravind welcomes Jha with a boundary. Half volley outside off. Aravind leans into it and drives through extra covers for a beautiful boundary.

01:08 PM

Gulsan JhaÂ has been brought into the attack as first change.Â 

01:07 PM

7.6 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Back of a length delivery on the leg stump line. Sharma turns it to short mid-wicket.

01:07 PM

7.5 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, 2 runs, Length ball outside off. Sharma punches it through the gap between the covers and point for a couple.

01:06 PM

FOUR

7.4 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Easy Pickings! Strays on the pads. Sharma flicks it nicely through the square leg region for a beautiful boundary.Â 

01:05 PM

7.3 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Just short of a full-length ball around off. Sharma gets forward and defends into the off-side.

01:05 PM

7.2 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, On a good length and goes across the batter, just outside off. Sharma pokes at it but gets beaten.

01:04 PM

7.1 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Length ball on off. Sharma blocks it into covers.

01:03 PM

6.6 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, Pitched up full on the middle and leg. Aravind flicks it uppishly over the mid-wicket fielder and comes back for the second.

01:02 PM

6.5 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Short ball angled down the leg. Sharma pulls it on a bounce to the fine leg fielder for a single.

01:01 PM

6.4 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, 2 runs, Back of a length delivery outside off. Sharma steers it down to wide of the deep third fielder for a couple.

01:01 PM

6.3 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Full ball outside off, pushes into covers.

01:00 PM

6.2 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Back of a length delivery outside off. Sharma plays the wild pull shot but fails to connect.

12:59 AM

6.1 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Full-length delivery with a hint of swing outside off. Sharma drives it to mid-off.

12:58 AM

5.6 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Pitched up outside off. Aravind leans forward and defends it to covers.

12:58 AM

5.5 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full-length delivery at the stumps. Aravind bunts it back to Pratish GC.

12:57 AM

5.4 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Length ball around off, blocked into covers.

12:56 AM

5.3 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, The inswinging yorker attacking the stumps. Aravind digs it out and bunts it back to Pratish GC.

12:56 AM

FOUR

5.2 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, FOUR! No need to run for that! Back of a length delivery, just outside off. Aravind hangs back and punches it through the gap between the cover and point for a boundary.

12:55 AM

5.1 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Length ball around off. Aravind gets forward and defends into covers.

12:54 AM

4.6 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Hard length delivery outside off. Sharma plays and misses.

12:54 AM

4.5 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, Length ball outside off. Aravind plays it past the backward point fielder for another single.

12:53 AM

4.4 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Pitched up at the stumps. Sharma pushes it toward mid on and a diving stop keeps it to a single.

12:52 AM

4.3 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Full-length delivery, angling on the pads. Sharma looks to flick it away but misses and gets a thud on the pad. A stifled appeal but this was going down the leg.

12:51 AM

4.2 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Hard length delivery around off, punched off the backfoot into covers for a dot.

12:51 AM

4.1 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, A low full toss on off, driven past Karan KCÂ toward mid off.

12:50 AM

3.6 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Short and wide outside off. Aryansh SharmaÂ slashes hard and top edges it on a bounce to the deep third fielder for just a single.

12:49 AM

3.5 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Length ball on the leg peg. Aryansh SharmaÂ defends it to short mid-wicket.

12:49 AM

3.4 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, The inswinging yorker on the middle and off. Sharma digs it out and bunts back at Pratish GC.

12:48 AM

3.3 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, 2 runs, Goes fuller this time and outside off. Sharma drives it nicely in the gap between covers and point for a couple.

12:47 AM

3.2 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Good length delivery on off. Sharma defends on the front foot.

12:47 AM

wide

3.2 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, wide, 2 runs, WIDES! Length ball down the leg. Aravind lets it go as the keeper fumbles and allows the batters to take an extra run.

12:47 AM

3.1 Pratish GC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Pitched up on the middle and leg. Aravind drives it to mid on for a dot.

12:45 AM

2.6 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, Hard length delivery outside off. Aravind cuts it past the backward point fielder toward deep third for a single.

12:44 AM

2.5 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Another length ball, angled in on the middle and leg. Aravind blocks it toward short mid-wicket.

12:44 AM

2.4 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Good length delivery on off. Aravind defends in front with pad and bat together.Â 

12:43 AM

2.3 Karan KC to Aryansh Sharma, 1 run, Length ball on the pads, flicked to fine leg for one.

12:42 AM

2.2 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, Pitched up at the stumps. Aravind punches it back toward Karan KC who gets a hand on it. The ball deflects past the mid on fielder for a single.Â 

12:41 AM

2.1 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Ful-length ball on off, driven to mid on by Aravind.

12:41 AM

1.6 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Good length delivery, around off. Another punch to point.

12:40 AM

1.5 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Back of a length, just outside off. Sharma punches it to point.

12:39 AM

FOUR

1.4 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! SHOT! Full and angling on the pads. Sharma picks it nicely and flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a glorious boundary.

12:39 AM

1.3 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Very full and just outside off. Sharma plays and misses it, and goes through to the keeper.

12:38 AM

1.2 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, Fuller-length delivery on off. Sharma pushes it to extra cover.

12:37 AM

1.1 Pratish GC to Aryansh Sharma, no run, On a good length, and on off. Sharma blocks it onto the pitch.

12:36 AM

Pratish GCÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â 

12:36 AM

0.6 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Fuller ball and shapes away outside off. Aravind lets it go.

12:35 AM

0.5 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Good length delivery on off. Aravind walks down and blocks into covers.

12:35 AM

0.4 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, 2 runs, United Arab Emirates,Â and Vriitya AravindÂ are away! Short of a length ball outside off. Aravind cuts it past point toward deep third for a couple.

12:34 AM

0.3 Karan KC to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Back of a length delivery, just outside off. Aravind rides the bounce and dabs it to cover-point.

12:33 AM

Vriitya Aravind, the skipper of UAE in this game makes his way out at number 3 much earlier than he would have liked.Â 

12:32 AM

out

0.2 Karan KC to Asif Khan, out, OUT! EDGED and TAKEN! Karan KCÂ strikes! Pitches it up this time and just outside off. This one shapes away as Asif KhanÂ prods forward to block it but gets a faint tickle through to the keeper Arjun SaudÂ who takes a simple catch. Excellent start for Nepal.

12:31 AM

0.1 Karan KC to Asif Khan, no run, Karan KCÂ starts off with a back of a length ball just outside off. Asif KhanÂ dabs it to point.

12:28 AM

We are done with the prematch formalities and the game is set to begin as the umpires walkÂ towards the pitch.Â The Nepal players are in a huddle at the boundary line before taking their respective positions on the field. Asif KhanÂ and Aryansh SharmaÂ will open the inning for UAE and will want to get a good partnership going here. Karan KCÂ has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...Â 

12:26 AM

We are set for the game to startÂ but first the two sets of players and the umpires lineup for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of the United Arab EmiratesÂ first followed by Nepal's national anthem.Â 

12:24 AM

PITCH REPORT - Tino Mawoyo is out in the center for the pitch report. He mentions that it is quite chilly at the moment but will warm up as the day progresses. Says that there is a breeze blowing from east to west and the pitch isÂ bang center so the captains would not find it difficult to decide which side to bowl the spinner or the seamers. Claims that it is a place to chase as four of the six games have been won by the team batting second. Adds that this surface was used three matches ago. Shares that there is a bit of grass on the surface which should help the bowlers get some swing early. Ends by saying that the batters need to keep their discipline and will be able to set a good target.Â 

12:24 AM

Vriitya AravindÂ the captain of United Arab EmiratesÂ says itâ€™s a great privilege to lead the country. Adds that he is the 11th player to lead UAE. Says that they were looking to bowl first too as the first 15 overs will give help to the pacers. Mentions that they have 3 changes as well.

12:20 AM

Rohit PaudelÂ the skipper of Nepal says looking at conditions they would prefer to bowlÂ first. Claims that theyÂ needed to correct a fewÂ things so the gap is good for them. Informs that they have three changes and some of them are due to injuries.Â 

12:19 AM

Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratish GC.

12:19 AM

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Vriitya Aravind (C), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

