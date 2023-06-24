Live Score-Netherlands vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: NED vs NEP 14 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

20/1 (7.3 Ovs)
Bhim Sharki 7*(17) 0x4, 0x6
Kushal Bhurtel 13*(26) 1x4, 0x6
Ryan Klein 3.3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Logan van Beek 4 - 0 - 8 - 1
20/1 (7.3 Ovs)
Bhim Sharki 7*(17) 0x4, 0x6
Kushal Bhurtel 13*(26) 1x4, 0x6
Ryan Klein 3.3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Logan van Beek 4 - 0 - 8 - 1
01:04 PM
7.2 Ryan Klein to Bhim Sharki, No run.
01:04 PM
7.1 Ryan Klein to Bhim Sharki, no run, Hurls it outside off, on a length, Bhim SharkiÂ works it along the ground towards gully.Â
01:03 PM
6.6 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Serves it on a good length and outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ pushes at the delivery with hard hands. Luckily for him, the ball drops just short of Shariz AhmadÂ at backward point.Â
01:02 PM
6.5 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, Back of a length and moving away, outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ reaches out and guides it past gully for a single.Â
01:01 PM
6.4 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, no run, A bit fullish and shaping away, outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ digs this one out to backward point.Â
01:01 PM
6.3 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, no run, Fuller this time and outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ gets down the track and pushes it to cover-point.Â
01:00 PM
6.2 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, no run, Another short delivery, a hint of away movement, outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ ducks and lets the ball go through to the keeper.Â
12:59 AM
6.1 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, no run, Banged in short and on middle, Bhim SharkiÂ fends this one a bit awkwardly on the leg side.Â
12:59 AM
5.6 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Goes full now and on off, Kushal BhurtelÂ clips it straight to Max O'DowdÂ at mid on.Â
12:58 AM
5.5 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Lands it on a good length, on middle, Kushal BhurtelÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket for a dot.Â
12:57 AM
5.4 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, FOUR! As straight as it can get! Fuller and on off, Kushal BhurtelÂ uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. Times the drive past the bowler for a boundary.Â
12:56 AM
5.3 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Back of a length, around off, Kushal BhurtelÂ hangs back and pats it towards point.Â
12:55 AM
5.2 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, In the channel outside off, on a good length, Kushal BhurtelÂ gets on the front foot to defend. The ball nips away and beats him on the outside edge.Â
12:55 AM
5.1 Ryan Klein to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, Length delivery, on off, Bhim SharkiÂ steers it wide of backward point for a run.Â
12:54 AM
4.6 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Brings his length back a touch and bowls it on off, Kushal BhurtelÂ defends it off the inner part of the bat towards square leg.Â
12:53 AM
4.5 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, On a length, on off, Kushal BhurtelÂ solidly defends it on the off side.Â
12:52 AM
4.4 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, Shorter and wide outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ frees his arms and cuts it well wide of backward point for a single.Â
12:52 AM
4.3 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, 2 runs, Good fielding! Drifts on the pads, on a full length, Bhim SharkiÂ clips it towards mid-wicket where Max O'DowdÂ dives to his right. Gets a hand to the ball and saves a couple of runs for his side.Â
12:51 AM
4.2 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, no run, Hurls it fuller and outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ plants his foot forward and blocks it out.Â
12:51 AM
4.1 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, no run, Shaping away, outside off, on a good length, Bhim SharkiÂ lets the ball go through to the keeper.Â
12:50 AM
3.6 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, Fullish delivery, outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ squeezes this one past backward point and collects a couple of runs.Â
12:48 AM
3.5 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, In the corridor of uncertainty, outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ gets on his toes and leaves the ball alone.Â
12:48 AM
3.4 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Fuller and outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ clips it nicely but straight to mid on.Â
12:47 AM
3.3 Ryan Klein to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, Pitched up, outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ times the drive and beats Wesley BarresiÂ at cover to his right for a single.Â
12:46 AM
3.2 Ryan Klein to Bhim Sharki, no run, Shorter and outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ is in no mood to play at those.Â
12:45 AM
3.1 Ryan Klein to Bhim Sharki, no run, Back of a length and outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ is happy to let the ball pass. Ryan KleinÂ falls over in his follow through but no harm is done.Â
12:44 AM
2.6 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Angled in, around leg, on a back of a length, Kushal BhurtelÂ steps out and tucks it towards mid-wicket.Â
12:43 AM
2.5 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Another one on a good length, outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ looks to leave the ball but toe-ends this one towards second slip.Â
12:43 AM
2.4 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, On a good length and shaping away, outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ gets on the front foot and looks to defend but misses.
12:43 AM
2.3 Logan van Beek to Bhim Sharki, 1 run, Fullish delivery outside off, Bhim SharkiÂ squeezes this one down to third man and gets off the mark with a single.Â
12:41 AM
Bhim SharkiÂ comes in at number 3.
12:41 AM
2.2 Logan van Beek to Aasif Sheikh, out, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Logan van BeekÂ draws first blood and the NetherlandsÂ have the early breakthrough they wanted! Keeps it a fraction full and outside off, Aasif SheikhÂ is lured into the drive and goes for the drive away from the body. The ball nips back in a touch and takes the inside edge of Aasif's bat. The ball crashes back and uproots the leg stump. An early blow for NepalÂ as they lose Aasif SheikhÂ for a duck.Â
12:41 AM
2.1 Logan van Beek to Aasif Sheikh, no run, Lands it full and swinging away, outside off, Aasif SheikhÂ lets the ball go through to the keeper.Â
12:39 AM
1.6 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Beauty! Fuller and around off, Kushal BhurtelÂ gets on the front foot to defend. The ball seams away after pitching and goes past the outside edge.Â
12:38 AM
1.5 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, Goes full and outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ uses his feet and clips it between mid-wicket and mid on and takes a couple of runs with ease.Â
12:37 AM
1.4 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A touch fuller, just outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ gets on the front foot but misses and catches the ball on the front pad. The Dutch players go up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The impact was clearly outside off there.Â
12:37 AM
1.3 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Serves it on a good length, in the channel outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ has a feel for the delivery but the ball nips away and beats him on the outside edge.Â
12:36 AM
1.2 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Hurls it on a back of a length, on off, Kushal BhurtelÂ stays on the back foot and drops it on the off side.Â
12:36 AM
1.1 Ryan Klein to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, Begins his spell with a short delivery, wide outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ frees his arms and cuts it past backward point for two runs more.Â
12:35 AM
It will be Ryan Klein to steam inÂ from the other end.Â
12:34 AM
0.6 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, 1 run, Full and outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ walks across in the crease and clips it wide of mid on for a single.Â
12:33 AM
0.5 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Shaping in, on a good length, on off, Kushal BhurtelÂ uses his feet but the ball nips back in and catches him on the thigh pad.Â
12:33 AM
0.4 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A bit fuller and swinging away, outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.Â
12:32 AM
0.3 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, On a hard length, around off, Kushal BhurtelÂ hangs back and keeps it out on the off side.Â
12:32 AM
0.2 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, 2 runs, Kushal BhurtelÂ and NepalÂ are underway! Back of a length and angled in on leg, Kushal BhurtelÂ works thi one off his gloves towards fine leg for a couple of runs.Â
12:31 AM
0.1 Logan van Beek to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Starts off on a good length and outside off, Kushal BhurtelÂ throws his hands at the ball but does not connect.Â
12:28 AM
We are all set for the game to begin. The Dutch playersÂ are seen in a huddle near the hopes before they spread out to take their respective fielding options. They are followed byÂ the two Nepal openers. Kushal BhurtelÂ and Aasif SheikhÂ will open the innings for Nepal. Logan van BeekÂ has the new ball in hand for the NetherlandsÂ and is raring to go. Here we go...Â
12:28 AM
We are not far away from the start of this Group A fixture but before that, it is time for the national anthems. It will be Nepal's first followed by the national anthem of the Netherlands.Â
12:27 AM
Rohit Paudel, the captain of Nepal, says that they are aware of the challenging conditions in the first hour.Â Adds thatÂ batting first would be a real test for the team and they would have loved to bowl as well. Mentions that theyÂ got to bat well and put up a massive total.
12:26 AM
Scott Edwards, the skipper of the Netherlands,Â says they will bowl first as the conditions favour the bowling team early on and theyÂ chase well as well. Adds thatÂ the batting of the team has been brilliant it is just the fielding that they need to work on and execute the plans with the ball. Adds that every game is a must-win if they are to build up for the major eventÂ in India later this year.
12:09 AM
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(C), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.
COMMENTS