HIGHLIGHTS | Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Abrar Khan's 7/114, Babar Azam Fifty Put Pakistan On Top
Highlights Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Multan Score: Abrar Ahmed took seven wickets on his Test debut.
17:19 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Stumps! Umpires have called it a day today. The players are walking off the field with Pakistan finishing the day at 107/2, still trailing by 174 runs. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel will start on Day 2 for Pakistan.
17:15 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: 100 up for Pakistan. Babar Azam is batting on 60 while Saud Shakeel is unbeaten on 31. Lights are on. PAK 106/2 (27.4)
17:00 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Fifty for Babar Azam in the 22nd over. Pakistan will want him to stay for long. PAK 84/2 (21.2)
16:29 PM
PAK 51/2
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: WICKET! Jack Leach gets Abdullah Shafique and it's a big wicket that brings England back in the game. PAK 51/2
16:20 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Babar Azam is playing a good inning here. 29 of 29 is a good start for him and Pakistan will be hoping that he scores big in the match. PAK 39/1
16:05 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Pakistan are playing for time. Unlike England, they are happy to play out overs and make the new ball old. Not a bad tactic at all. PAK 23/1
15:50 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Mark Wood into the attack. Wood vs Babar Azam will be a battle to watch out for.
15:43 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: OUT! James Anderson gives the breakthrough for England. Imam-ul-Haq, in his home ground is caught by Ollie Pope. PAK 5/1 (2.2)
15:15 PM
October 8, 2022
15:11 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Another reverse sweep and another wicket. England have been bowled out for 281, with Abrar taking 7 wickets and Zahir Mahmood taking 3
15:07 PM
October 8, 2022
14:56 PM
ENG 245/9
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Ollie Robinson is out as Zahid Mahmood gets his first wicket of the match. Robinson mistimes a slog to mid-on. Oh as I type, Mahmood has taken a second as Jack Leach goes as well. Goes for a reverse sweep but fails to connect. ENG 245/9
14:47 PM
October 8, 2022
14:42 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Another Wicket For Abrar and he has got seven wickets on debut. England are reeling now at 231-7
14:38 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: With Ollie Robinson at the crease, Pakistan have opened one end. They will now aim to end the innings as soon as possible. ENG 229/6
14:33 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Abrar Ahmed is chasing Anil Kumble and Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket haul in a innings.
14:31 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Beauty from Abrar Ahmed, what a game he is having. He has taken all six wickets to fall in England innings so far. This time rattles Ben Stokes with a googly. ENG 228-6
14:29 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: The partnership between Stokes and Will Jacks is 59 off 66 balls. The pair has bailed England out of trouble slightly after Abrar Ahmed ran through the top order. ENG 228-5
14:22 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: Stokes Launches it straight for a six. He looks in good Touch as well. ENG 214-5
14:11 PM
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: England just carries on with their game. Jacks is looking good the way he is playing.
LIVE Pakistan vs England, Multan Score: England just carries on with their game. Jacks is looking good the way he is playing. ENG 193/5
14:03 PM
ENG 181/5
PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Mohammad Nawaz to start the proceedings after Lunch. Should be a cracking session. ENG 181/5
13:49 PM
PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: The play is just about to resume.
13:02 PM
ENG 180-5 at Lunch
PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: It's Lunch and Pakistan will be delighted with the proceedings. ENG 180-5 at Lunch
12:51 AM
PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: WICKET! Abrar Ahmed, what a game he is having. Abrar Ahmed has got a fifer on his debut as Harry Brook departs. England have collapsed to 167-5 and Pakistan are bossing the game.
12:42 AM
ENG 164/4
PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: WICKET! Abrar Ahmed is having a dream debut, gets his fourth wicket and Pakistan are on top in the game. Pope goes for a reverse sweep and top edges it to the point fielder. ENG 164/4
12:41 AM
ENG 164-3
PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: 50 for Ollie Pope, he has backed his century in the first match with another stellar knock. Can he convert it into another big score? ENG 164-3
12:26 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: WICKET! That's a massive wicket as Abrar Ahmed removes Jope Root. Pitched on leg and turned sharply to hit Root's back leg. Pakistan took the review which showed three reds and Root is sent packing. ENG 145/3
12:20 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Mohammad Nawaz is into the attack. Pakistan are going with a three-way spin attack. It's a right move given the turn the pitch has offered. ENG 145/2
12:04 AM
ENG 117/2
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: WICKET! Abrar Ahmed gets his second wicket. Ben Duckett was sweeping everything and this was just about to come. He was saved by DRS a couple of times but not this time. Missed the sweep and that was plumb as it gets. ENG 117/2
11:46 AM
ENG 93/1
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: England are batting at a run rate of 5.88, tells the positive mindset of the team. Credit to Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. ENG 93/1
11:42 AM
ENG 86/1
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Ben Duckett is once again playing a decent knock for England. There is plenty of spin on the wicket so there is always a collapse on the card. Joe Root will be key for England as he is their best player against the spinner. ENG 86/1
11:37 AM
October 8, 2022
11:35 AM
ENG 69/1
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Zahid Mahmood is into the attack and there is plenty of spin for him. England need to be careful here. ENG 69/1
11:30 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Imam has been hit on the foot, he looks in pain. Fielding at short-leg, he was hit by a Ben Duckett sweep. ENG 67-1
11:26 AM
ENG 65-1
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: England have lost a wicket but they have continued to score freely. Ollie Pope has been promoted to No 3. One thing is confirmed that England will continue to play aggressive cricket no matter if they lose a few wickets in the process. ENG 65-1
11:14 AM
ENG 42-1
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Abrar Ahmed makes an immediate impact. Delivers a dream delivery to dismiss Zak Crawley. Pitched on and off, spun Sharply to pass through the bat pad gate to knock the off pole. ENG 42-1
11:04 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Runs are flowing easily for England, they are batting at a run rate of over 4. Given the pitch, we see spin coming on very soon. ENG 31/0
10:58 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: England have got off to a good start here. Pakistan need early wickets else England will run away with the game given that they like to score at a positive run rate. ENG 23/0
10:50 AM
ENG 18/0
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Faheem Ashraf is bowling a good spell here. The wicket looks flat but there seems to be some inconsistent bounce. The ball is keeping slightly low so one can predict that spinners will have to play a big role. ENG 18/0
10:43 AM
ENG 11/0
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Will be interesting to see how England approach this innings. So far, they have looked to be aggressive. ENG 11/0
10:38 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Faheem Ashraf starts off with a maiden. ENG 0/0
10:36 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: The players are out there in the middle, Faheem Ashraf will open the attack for Pakistan.
10:23 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates:
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score And Updates: Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are out for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed are in.
10:22 AM
October 8, 2022
10:08 AM
Pakistan (Playing XI):
10:08 AM
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score:
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score: England Opt To Bowl
