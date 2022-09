LIVE Score PAK vs ENG 4th T20I, Karachi: Pakistan Look To Level Series vs England

LIVE Score PAK vs ENG 4th T20I, Karachi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan would be competing in the fourth and final T20I of the first leg against Moeen Ali’s England squad. Harry Brook and Ben Duckett’s half-century helped the Three-lions put 221 on the scoreboard and then the bowlers restricted PAK on 158 to secure a victory by a huge margin of 63 runs.

Pakistan’s middle order would require to work on themselves as they keep falling apart as soon as the openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan depart. The batting line-up is too much dependent on them and they need to win this match to level the series again. If they lose this match they would have to win all remaining three matches to secure the series.

England on the contrary would be looking forward to putting themselves in a strong position and head on the second leg set to be held in Lahore with a lead of 3-1 in the series. If Moeen Ali and company secure a victory in this match they would find themselves right on the doorsteps of a series win.

PAK vs ENG SQUADS

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, David Willey, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm