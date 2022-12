LIVE Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Karachi Score: Clean Sweep In Sight For England

Live Score Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Karachi And Latest Match Updates: England are on the verge of winning after the end of day 3. Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes are currently bating and England just need 55 more runs to win.

England first bowled out Pakistan on 216 runs. Debutant Rehan Ahmed grabbed 5 wickets and stunned the PAK batters. PAK could only extend a 166-run lead at the end of their second innings.

However, it was Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett that made the target seem small. They joined a game-changing 87 runs partnership in less than 12 overs. Rehan Ahmed walked out as a night watchman but departed after scoring a quick 10 of 8 balls.

Then the English skipper Ben Stokes joined Ben Duckett and progressed the scoreboard. Ben Duckett completed his half-century and at the end of day 3 England is batting on 112 runs and would only need 55 more runs to win on the fourth day.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed