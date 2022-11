LIVE Score PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final, Melbourne, November 13 Updates : Not Raining In Melbourne, Matc

LIVE PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Score And Latest Match Updates: The T20 World Cup final is just about to get underway in a couple of hours time. One of Jos Buttler or Babar Azam is set to get their hands on the T20 World Cup trophy. Both teams have won the T20 World Cup once, Pakistan in 2009 and England in 2010 so this will be the second T20 World Cup title win for the team winning the final.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the semifinal. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored half centuries. Runs from the stalwarts will be a massive booster for the Men in Green going into the final. Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz has also been in good form. Shadab Khan also contributed with his all round abilities. With the ball, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf form a lethal combination.

Meanwhile, England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semifinal to reach the summit clash. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were superb with the bat while Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan was brilliant with the ball. Mark Wood didn’t play the last game but he has started training so he may be available for this game. England though would love to see runs from Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone.

Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali