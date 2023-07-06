Advertisement

Live Score-Scotland vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs NED Super Sixes - 8 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Updated: July 6, 2023 1:42 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
SCO

72/3 (17.0 Ovs)

Brandon McMullen 30*(44) 2x4, 1x6

Richie Berrington (C) 1*(4) 0x4, 0x6

Bas de Leede 4 - 0 - 19 - 2

Saqib Zulfiqar 1 - 0 - 3 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

01:42 PM

16.6 Bas de Leede to Richie Berrington, No run.

01:41 PM

16.5 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, This is short and on off, pulled to square leg for a single.

01:41 PM

16.4 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, no run, On off, kept out.

01:40 PM

FOUR

16.3 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, FOUR, FOUR! Welcome boundary! A length ball, outside off.Â McMullen punches it, just wide of the man at covers for four.c

01:40 PM

16.2 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, no run, Goes full and on middle,Â McMullen dead bats it.

01:39 PM

16.1 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, no run, A length ball on off,Â McMullen punches it to cover.

01:38 PM

15.6 Saqib Zulfiqar to Richie Berrington, no run, Flat and on off, this is blocked.

01:38 PM

15.5 Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, A single as this is hit to long on.

01:38 PM

15.4 Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon McMullen, no run, Floated on middle and leg.Â McMullen looks to sweep but misses. Again going down.

01:37 PM

15.3 Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon McMullen, no run, This is full and on off.Â McMullen blocks on the front foot.

01:37 PM

15.2 Saqib Zulfiqar to Richie Berrington, 1 run, A single as this is hit to long on.

01:36 PM

15.1 Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Flat and outside off,Â McMullen knocks it to covers for a single.

01:35 PM

14.6 Bas de Leede to Richie Berrington, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:33 PM

out

14.5 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, out, OUT! GONE! A tinyÂ spike and George MunseyÂ has to go! Excellent from the keeper who pushed for the review. This is short and angled down leg. George MunseyÂ looks to pull but seems to miss it. Bas de LeedeÂ was not sure but the keeper was confident. NetherlandsÂ take the review. UltraEdge shows a very small spike as the ball passes the gloves. OUT IT IS!

01:31 PM

14.4 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, no run, A bumper on middle. George MunseyÂ sits under it.

01:30 PM

14.3 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Length and outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.

01:29 PM

14.2 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, no run, This is full and on middle, nips in very late.Â McMullen is struck in his crease as he looks to flick but misses. That was going down.

01:29 PM

14.1 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle, kept out.

01:28 PM

13.6 Aryan Dutt to George Munsey, no run, Flat and on off, George MunseyÂ keeps it out.

01:27 PM

13.5 Aryan Dutt to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.

01:27 PM

13.4 Aryan Dutt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle,Â McMullen defends on the front foot.

01:27 PM

13.3 Aryan Dutt to George Munsey, 1 run, An arm ball on off. George MunseyÂ works it to point for a single.Â 

01:26 PM

13.2 Aryan Dutt to George Munsey, no run, Flat and outside off, George MunseyÂ cuts but only to point.

01:26 PM

13.1 Aryan Dutt to George Munsey, no run, Tossed up on middle, blocked.

01:25 PM

12.6 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, 1 run, A single as this is hit to mid-wicket.

01:24 PM

12.5 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:24 PM

FOUR

12.4 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, FOUR, FOUR! Well played! Too full and on middle, George MunseyÂ flicks it through square leg for a boundary.

01:23 PM

12.3 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, 2 runs, This is full and outside off, it is knocked through covers for a couple.Â 

01:22 PM

12.2 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, no run, Full and on middle, blocked.

01:21 PM

12.1 Bas de Leede to George Munsey, no run, On off, pushed to cover.

01:21 PM

11.6 Aryan Dutt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle,Â McMullen makes a solid block.

01:21 PM

11.5 Aryan Dutt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On off, blocked.

01:20 PM

SIX

11.4 Aryan Dutt to Brandon McMullen, SIX, SIX! Superb shot! Flighted, outside off.Â McMullen lofts it cleanly over long off for a biggie.

01:19 PM

11.3 Aryan Dutt to George Munsey, 1 run, Outside off, George MunseyÂ tries to reverse sweep, he gets a top edge and it goes just over point for one.

01:19 PM

11.2 Aryan Dutt to George Munsey, no run, On middle, blocked out.

01:18 PM

11.1 Aryan Dutt to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Full and outside off.Â McMullen taps it to point for one.

01:16 PM

out

10.6 Bas de Leede to Christopher McBride, out, OUT! GONE!Â McBride goes! Timely wicket for NetherlandsÂ as these two were building a strong partnership. Bas de LeedeÂ bangs it short and outside off.Â McBride pulls but straight in the hands of Logan van BeekÂ at mid-wicket.

01:15 PM

10.5 Bas de Leede to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, A single as this is hit to mid-wicket.

01:15 PM

10.4 Bas de Leede to Christopher McBride, 1 run, On middle, tucked to square leg for a single.

01:14 PM

10.3 Bas de Leede to Christopher McBride, no run, Length ball on off.Â McBride blocks.

01:13 PM

FOUR

10.2 Bas de Leede to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR!Â  Boundaries flowing for Scotland!Too full from Bas de LeedeÂ andÂ McBride drives it down to long off.

01:13 PM

10.1 Bas de Leede to Christopher McBride, no run, Fuller and on off.Â McBride eases it to mid on.

01:11 PM

9.6 Clayton Floyd to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:11 PM

9.5 Clayton Floyd to Christopher McBride, 1 run, OnÂ  middle, tucked to square leg for one.

01:10 PM

FOUR

9.4 Clayton Floyd to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR! Make it two in a row! This is short and on off.Â McBride pulls it wide of mid-wicket and bags a boundary.

01:10 PM

FOUR

9.3 Clayton Floyd to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR! SHOT! This is wide of off.Â McBride drives it through covers for a boundary.

01:09 PM

9.2 Clayton Floyd to Christopher McBride, no run, Tossed up on off,Â McBride works it to point.

01:09 PM

9.1 Clayton Floyd to Christopher McBride, no run, Flat and on off.Â McBride blocks.

01:08 PM

8.6 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:07 PM

8.5 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, 1 run, A single as this is hit to cover.

01:06 PM

8.4 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, Length and on off,Â McBride dead bats it.

01:06 PM

FOUR

8.3 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Shorter and on off.Â McBride pulls and in the gap again to mid-wicket for four.

01:06 PM

8.2 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, On off, kept out.

01:05 PM

8.1 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, On middle, blocked.

01:04 PM

7.6 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, no run, Length and on off, blocked.

01:03 PM

7.5 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, 1 run, A length ball on middle,Â McBride works it behind square leg for a single.

01:03 PM

7.4 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, On length on middle, blocked.

01:02 PM

7.3 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Another single as this is hit to cover.

01:01 PM

7.2 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, 1 run, This is on off,Â McBride strokes it to mid off for one.

01:01 PM

FOUR

7.1 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR! Good way to start the over! Pitched over, outside off.Â McBride lofts it over covers for a boundary.

01:00 PM

6.6 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, Outside off, guided to point.

12:59 AM

FOUR

6.5 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, FOUR, FOUR! In the gap! Touch short and outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ pulls it past mid-wicket for a boundary.

12:59 AM

6.4 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, Tad full and outside off, this is punched to cover.

12:58 AM

6.3 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, On off, kept out.

12:57 AM

6.2 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, A length ball, outside off. Brandon McMullenÂ looks to push but misses.

12:57 AM

6.1 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, Full and on off, driven to mid off.

12:56 AM

5.6 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, A length ball on middle,Â McBride tucks it to mid-wicket.

12:55 AM

5.5 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, On middle, nudged to square leg for a single.

12:55 AM

5.4 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle on a length, blocked out.

12:54 AM

5.3 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, 1 run, QUICK SINGLE! Full and on off, eased to mid on for a quick single. A shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses.

12:53 AM

5.2 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, Around off, pushed to cover.

12:53 AM

5.1 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, A length ball, outside off.Â McBride punches it to point.

12:52 AM

4.6 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle, pushed to mid off.

12:51 AM

4.5 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, Length and outside off, left alone.

12:50 AM

4.4 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, Fuller and on off, this is flicked to mid on.

12:50 AM

4.3 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, 1 run, Shorter and on off,Â McBride pulls it to mid-wicket for one more.

12:50 AM

4.2 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, On off, pushed to covers for a single.

12:49 AM

4.1 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, A length ball on off. Brandon McMullenÂ punches it back to Logan van BeekÂ who dives to his left but it was just too hard for him to grab it.

12:48 AM

3.6 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, On middle, blocked.

12:47 AM

3.5 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, A length ball, outside off,Â McBride knocks it to cover.

12:47 AM

3.4 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, 3 runs, THREE RUNS! A length ball on the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for three more.

12:46 AM

3.3 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, no run, On middle, defended.

12:45 AM

3.2 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, no run, Too full and outside off, pushed to cover.

12:45 AM

3.1 Ryan Klein to Brandon McMullen, no run, A length ball on middle, nips in. Brandon McMullenÂ fails to flick and gets hit high on the pads.

12:44 AM

2.6 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, On off, kept out.

12:43 AM

2.5 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, This is full and outside off, driven to point.

12:42 AM

2.4 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, A length ball, outside off,Â McBride punches it to cover.

12:42 AM

2.3 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, Length and on middle,Â McBride blocks.

12:41 AM

2.2 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, 3 runs, Full and on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket and three runs are taken.

12:41 AM

2.1 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, Around off, this is eased down to mid on.

12:40 AM

1.6 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, Just four of the over then! Full and on off, pushedÂ  back to the bowler.

12:39 AM

1.5 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, Fuller and outside off, knocked to cover.

12:39 AM

1.4 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, On middle, blocked.

12:38 AM

1.3 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, Fuller and on off, it is pushed to cover.

12:37 AM

FOUR

1.2 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR! Well played! This is very full and angling on the pads, Christopher McBrideÂ helps it to fine leg for four.

12:37 AM

1.1 Ryan Klein to Christopher McBride, no run, A length ball on off. Christopher McBrideÂ punches and Klein dives to his left to make a solid block.

12:35 AM

0.6 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, A length ball, outside off. Brandon McMullenÂ looks to push but misses.

12:35 AM

0.5 Logan van Beek to Brandon McMullen, no run, This is outside off. Brandon McMullenÂ leaves.

12:33 AM

out

0.4 Logan van Beek to Matthew Cross, out, OUT! BOWLED! Logan van BeekÂ means business! A length ball on top of off, nips in sharply. Cross steps forward to punch but gets well beaten with the swing. Gets beaten on the inside edge and it uproots the off pole.

12:32 AM

0.3 Logan van Beek to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length and around off. Cross plays with an angled bat back to the keeper.

12:31 AM

0.2 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, 1 run, This is full and outside off.Â McBride looks to push but splices it to third man for a single.

12:31 AM

0.1 Logan van Beek to Christopher McBride, no run, A length ball on middle,Â McBride hangs back and blocks.

12:24 AM

We are all set. Time for the national anthems as it will be of theÂ Netherlands' first followed by Scotland's. Time for action now. Logan van BeekÂ to bowl first. Christopher McBrideÂ and Matthew CrossÂ to open for Scotland. Let's play...

12:08 AM

Scotland (Playing XI) - Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.

12:08 AM

NetherlandsÂ (Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (C)(WK), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

