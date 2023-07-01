Advertisement

Live Score-Scotland vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs WI Super Sixes - 3 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Updated: July 1, 2023 1:05 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
  • Live Blog
WI

30/4 (6.5 Ovs)

Nicholas Pooran 0*(0) 0x4, 0x6

Shai Hope (C) (W) 1*(1) 0x4, 0x6

Chris Sole 3.5 - 0 - 22 - 1

Brandon McMullen 3 - 0 - 8 - 3

Summary

NEW UPDATES

01:04 PM

out

6.5 Chris Sole to Kyle Mayers, out, OUT! b Chris Sole.

01:04 PM

FOUR

6.4 Chris Sole to Kyle Mayers, FOUR, Four!

01:03 PM

6.3 Chris Sole to Kyle Mayers, No run.

01:03 PM

6.2 Chris Sole to Kyle Mayers, no run, Length and on middle, blocked.

01:02 PM

6.1 Chris Sole to Kyle Mayers, no run, Outside off, guided to point.

01:01 PM

5.6 Brandon McMullen to Kyle Mayers, 1 run, A length ball on off.Â Mayers drops it to point for a quick single.

01:00 PM

5.5 Brandon McMullen to Kyle Mayers, no run, Outside off, dropped to cover.

12:59 AM

5.4 Brandon McMullen to Kyle Mayers, no run, Outside off, left alone.

12:59 AM

5.3 Brandon McMullen to Kyle Mayers, no run, A huge shout for LBW but the finer stays down. A length ball, close to leg.Â Mayers looks to flick but misses. Might be just going past the pole.

12:56 AM

out

5.2 Brandon McMullen to Brandon King, out, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Brandon McMullenÂ once again! The man who was scoring all the runs goes. West IndiesÂ in all sort of trouble. A length ball on middle, King tries to work this towards mid-wicket but the extra bounce hits the higher part of the blade and travels back to Brandon McMullenÂ who grabs it well.

12:55 AM

5.1 Brandon McMullen to Shai Hope, 1 run, On off, it is tucked to square leg for one.

12:54 AM

4.6 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Length and outside off, tapped to point.

12:54 AM

4.5 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, On a length and on off, defended.

12:53 AM

FOUR

4.4 Chris Sole to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Slashed! Tad short and on off. King pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

12:52 AM

FOUR

4.3 Chris Sole to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Much needed! This is very full and outside off, King drives it through covers for four.

12:51 AM

4.2 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, On off, kept out.

12:51 AM

4.1 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Length ball, angling on middle. King looks to flick but misses.

12:49 AM

out

3.6 Brandon McMullen to Shamarh Brooks, out, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Brandon McMullenÂ strikes again! Brooks leaves a couple of outside off deliveries, gets tempted to slash this but gets an outside edge to first slip where Mark WattÂ holds on.Â 

12:48 AM

3.5 Brandon McMullen to Shamarh Brooks, no run, Short in length, outside off,Â Brooks shoulders arms.

12:47 AM

3.4 Brandon McMullen to Shamarh Brooks, no run, Shorter and outside off,Â Brooks lets it go.

12:47 AM

3.3 Brandon McMullen to Brandon King, 1 run, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.

12:46 AM

FOUR

3.2 Brandon McMullen to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Smashed away! A length ball, outside off. King slaps it through point for a boundary.

12:46 AM

3.1 Brandon McMullen to Brandon King, no run, Length and on off, King blocks.

12:45 AM

2.6 Chris Sole to Brandon King, 1 run, On middle, this is hit to point for a single.

12:45 AM

2.5 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Fuller and outside off, King pushes it to mid off.

12:44 AM

2.4 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Outside off, left alone.

12:43 AM

wide

2.4 Chris Sole to Brandon King, wide, 1 run, Wide! Shorter but spills it down leg. King looks to pull but misses.

12:42 AM

2.3 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, On middle, King defends.

12:42 AM

2.2 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, On off, kept out.

12:41 AM

2.1 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Way outside off, King leaves.

12:40 AM

out

1.6 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, out, OUT! GONE! ScotlandÂ have the first one! Touch fuller and outside off, an outswinger.Â Charles drives on the up as he tries to find the gap but Christopher McBrideÂ from covers take it to his right.Â 

12:39 AM

1.5 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, no run, On a length and on middle, blocked.

12:38 AM

wide

1.5 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, wide, 1 run, Wide!Â  Way outside off, left alone.

12:38 AM

1.4 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, no run, Four dots now! Length ball, close to off.Â Charles looks to play with straight bat but misses.

12:37 AM

1.3 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, no run, This is way outside off,Â Charles shoulders arms.

12:37 AM

1.2 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, no run, On a length and outside off, away movement.Â Charles looks to push but misses.

12:36 AM

1.1 Brandon McMullen to Johnson Charles, no run, This one swings away from outside off.Â Charles looks to punch but misses.

12:35 AM

0.6 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Touch fuller and outside off, shapes away. King looks to drive but misses.

12:34 AM

FOUR

0.5 Chris Sole to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Straight on the pads this time and King flicks it through square leg for aÂ  boundary.

12:33 AM

0.4 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Targets the off pole now. King blocks it out.

12:33 AM

0.3 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Beaten! A length ball, outside off, nips away this time. King has a poke at it but misses.

12:32 AM

FOUR

0.2 Chris Sole to Brandon King, FOUR, FOUR! West IndiesÂ are underway! Pitched up, outside off. King drives it through covers and finds the fence.

12:32 AM

0.1 Chris Sole to Brandon King, no run, Superb start! This is full and outside off, swings away. King looks to drive but misses.

12:26 AM

We are all set. It is time for the national anthems. It will be The Windies first followed by Scotland's. All set now. Johnson CharlesÂ and Brandon KingÂ to open. Chris SoleÂ to bowl first.

12:09 AM

Shai HopeÂ says they have been more upbeat than people think. Informs Kyle MayersÂ and Kevin SinclairÂ are back in the team for Roston ChaseÂ and Keemo Paul.

12:08 AM

Richie BerringtonÂ says it is a good wicket to play on and will stay the same. Hopes to take early wicket and then chase it down. Shares there is a lot of confidence in the team. Reckons they have to adapt to the conditions and then execute the plans. Informs George MunseyÂ and Safyaan SharifÂ areÂ back in the team.

12:07 AM

West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

12:07 AM

Scotland (Playing XI) - Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.

