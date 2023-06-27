Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Updated: June 27, 2023 12:49 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

  • Live Blog
SL

29/0 (4.1 Ovs)

Dimuth Karunaratne 7*(8) 1x4, 0x6

Pathum Nissanka 21*(17) 3x4, 0x6

Chris Sole 2.1 - 0 - 17 - 0

Brandon McMullen 2 - 0 - 11 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

12:49 AM

wide

4.2 Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, wide, 5 runs, 5 Wides!

12:48 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

4.1 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, this is hit through point for a single.

12:47 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

3.6 Brandon McMullen to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, Looked like that was another chance! Very full and outside off, this one nips away.Â Karunaratne tries to slash but gets an inside edge to the keeper, again who is standing up against the seamer and fails to hold on.

12:47 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

3.5 Brandon McMullen to Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 runs, A length ball on middle, this is bunted behind square leg for a couple of runs.

12:47 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

3.4 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Full and on middle, Nissanka nudges it to square leg for a single.

12:46 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

3.3 Brandon McMullen to Dimuth Karunaratne, 1 run, Leg bye! On the pads,Â Karunaratne works it to square leg for a single.

12:45 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

3.2 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Chance! A length ball, outside off and nips away. Nissanka tries to defend but gets an outside edge to first slip. The keeper is up but the slip fielder takes it just on a bounce.

12:45 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

3.1 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, 2 runs, This is full and on off, swings away. Nissanka tucks it to mid on for a couple.Â 

12:44 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

2.6 Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On middle on a length,Â Karunaratne defends.

12:43 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

2.5 Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, A length ball on middle,Â Karunaratne defends with his bat and pad together.

12:42 AM

FOUR

2.4 Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, FOUR!Â Karunaratne is underway! Short again on middle, this is pulled through square leg for a boundary.

12:41 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

2.3 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, Around off, this is stroked to covers for a single.

12:41 AM

FOUR

2.2 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Pulled away! This is short and on middle, Nissanka pulls it but it goes off the top edge and lands in the vacant square leg region and races into the fence.

12:40 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

2.1 Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! On the pads,Â Karunaratne tucks it to square leg for one.

12:39 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

1.6 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Outside off, guided to point.

12:39 AM

FOUR

1.5 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! Smashed away! Pitched up, looking for the swing but serves in the arc. Nissanka hammers it down past mid off for four.

12:38 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

1.4 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller and on middle, Nissanka pushes it back to the bowler.

12:38 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

1.3 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Length ball on off. Nissanka blocks it out.

12:37 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

1.2 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Full and on middle, knocked to cover.

12:37 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

1.1 Brandon McMullen to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Full and outside off, swings away. Nissanka pushes it to cover.

12:36 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

0.6 Chris Sole to Dimuth Karunaratne, no run, On a length and on middle,Â Karunaratne stays back and defends it right under his body.

12:35 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

0.5 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket for a quick single.

12:34 AM

FOUR

0.4 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR, FOUR! First off the match! A length ball, around off. Nissanka defends with soft hands, it goes of the outside edge past the slips and to the third man fence.

12:33 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

0.3 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, 2 runs, A length ball, outside off, Nissanka swings and slices it over backward point for a couple.Â 

12:32 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

0.2 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, no run, Fuller and outside off, Nissanka pushes it to cover.

12:32 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

0.1 Chris Sole to Pathum Nissanka, no run, A huge shout for LBW to start the match! This is full and angled on the pads. Nissanka misses his flick . Sole knew that was angling down.

12:25 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

We are all set. Time for the national anthems. It will be Scotland's first followed by of the Lankans. Time for action now. Pathum NissankaÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ are the openers for the Lankans. Chris SoleÂ to bowl first.

12:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

12:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Scotland (Playing XI) - Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Alasdair Evans.

12:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Dasun ShanakaÂ says they would have bowled first but are happy to bat. Adds they need to continue the good work and focus on their basics. Informs they are playing the same team.

12:09 AM

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Richie BerringtonÂ says they will bowl first and look for some early movementÂ and execute their plans with the ball. Adds they know the importance of every game, the Lankans are really good but they areÂ focusing on themselves. Informs there are two changes.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs UAE 20 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Live Score-West Indies vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs NED 18 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs USA 17 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs UAE 20 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Scor...

HIGHLIGHTS | Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Check Pakistan Full Schedule

HIGHLIGHTS | Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Check Pakistan...

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue Details, Fixtures, And Probable Squad

Bangladesh Schedule For 2023 World Cup: Check Date, Venue De...

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venues, Fixtures And Probable Squad

India Schedule For Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dates, Venu...

Advertisement