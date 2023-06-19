Advertisement

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs UAE 3 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Updated: June 19, 2023 12:37 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
SL

7/0 (1.0 Ovs)

Pathum Nissanka 0*(1) 0x4, 0x6

Dimuth Karunaratne 4*(5) 1x4, 0x6

Ali Naseer 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

Muhammad Jawadullah 1 - 0 - 4 - 0

12:37 AM

0.6 Muhammad Jawadullah to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.

12:37 AM

0.5 Muhammad Jawadullah to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.

12:36 AM

0.4 Muhammad Jawadullah to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.

12:36 AM

FOUR

0.3 Muhammad Jawadullah to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR, Four!

12:35 AM

0.2 Muhammad Jawadullah to Dimuth Karunaratne, No run.

12:34 AM

0.1 Muhammad Jawadullah to Pathum Nissanka, 1 run, 1 run.

12:25 AM

We are all set. It is time for the national anthems first.Â 

12:13 AM

United Arab Emirates (PLAYING XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah.

12:12 AM

Sri Lanka (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

12:12 AM

Dasun ShanakaÂ says they would have bowled first. Adds the wicket was a bit tricky in the warm-up games but feels this one is a better wicket. Reckons the spinners will come into play later on. Informs Dushmantha ChameeraÂ is not fit for the game.Â 

12:12 AM

Muhammad WaseemÂ says they will bowl first. Feels there is some moisture on the pitch and hopes to restrict Sri LankaÂ to a low total. Shares the preparations have been going really well and hopes to continue with the momentum.Â 

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs UAE 3 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
