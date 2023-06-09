Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs WI 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

30/1 (5.0 Ovs)
Muhammad Waseem (C) 15*(15) 3x4, 0x6
Vriitya Aravind (W) 5*(10) 1x4, 0x6
Keemo Paul 3 - 0 - 12 - 1
Akeem Jordan 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
06:24 PM
4.4 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, 1 run.
06:23 PM
4.3 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, No run.
06:22 PM
4.2 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Outside off, this is played towards point.
06:22 PM
4.1 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, FOUR! Straight drive! Full and on off, Waseem drives it through mid off as the ball races away.
06:21 PM
3.6 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Lands it on off, this is played towards point. A dot to end with.
06:20 PM
3.6 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, wide, 1 run, Wide! Too wide outside off, Aravind leaves it alone.
06:20 PM
3.5 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Another dot ball as this is defended to mid on.
06:19 PM
3.4 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Full and on off, this is defended to covers.
06:18 PM
3.3 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, Outside off, left alone.
06:18 PM
3.2 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On off, defended.
06:17 PM
3.1 Akeem Jordan to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR, FOUR! Lands it on off, Aravind picks it well and flicks it through square leg for a boundary!
06:16 PM
2.6 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Full and on off, this is defended towards covers.Â
06:16 PM
2.5 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Short, on middle, left alone.
06:15 PM
2.4 Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, 1 run, A single as this is played towards square leg.
06:14 PM
2.3 Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, no run, On off, defended.
06:14 PM
2.3 Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, wide, 1 run, Wide! Too wide outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ offers no stroke.
06:13 PM
Vriitya AravindÂ walks in.
06:12 PM
2.2 Keemo Paul to Lovepreet Bajwa, out, OUT! TAKEN! Short again, on off, Lovepreet BajwaÂ looks to pull it but mistimes his stroke. It lobs in the air behind the stumps.Â Johnson Charles runs for it and takes a good catch. Lovepreet BajwaÂ makes his way back.
06:11 PM
2.1 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, Dropped! Short and on off, Waseem swings his bat and gets a top edge. It goes up in the air behind the sticks. Johnson CharlesÂ calls for it, settles under it and shells it.
06:10 PM
1.6 Akeem Jordan to Lovepreet Bajwa, no run, On off, defended towards point.
06:10 PM
1.5 Akeem Jordan to Muhammad Waseem, 1 run, Good-length, on middle, Muhammad WaseemÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
06:09 PM
1.4 Akeem Jordan to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, FOUR! Full and on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ flicks it through square leg for a boundary. This is excellent from Muhammad Waseem!
06:09 PM
1.3 Akeem Jordan to Lovepreet Bajwa, 1 run, Full and on off, Lovepreet BajwaÂ dabs it to covers for one.
06:09 PM
1.2 Akeem Jordan to Lovepreet Bajwa, 2 runs, A couple as this is played towards mid-wicket. He gets off the mark!
06:09 PM
1.2 Akeem Jordan to Lovepreet Bajwa, wide, 1 run, Wide! Too wide outside off, Lovepreet BajwaÂ lets it go.
06:09 PM
1.1 Akeem Jordan to Lovepreet Bajwa, no run, Sightly short and just outside leg, Lovepreet BajwaÂ looks to flick it but gets rapped on his pads. A loud appeal but turned down!
06:07 PM
Akeem JordanÂ to share the attack.
06:07 PM
0.6 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, leg byes, 4 runs, FOUR MORE! Lands it down leg, Muhammad WaseemÂ helps it through fine leg as the ball brushes his padsÂ for four more.Â
06:07 PM
0.5 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, FOUR, FOUR! Muhammad WaseemÂ is away! Lands it full and on middle, Muhammad WaseemÂ picks it well and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
06:04 PM
0.4 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Full again, Muhammad WaseemÂ eases it to covers. Four dots now!
06:03 PM
0.3 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Another dot ball as this is left alone.
06:03 PM
0.2 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run, Lands it on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ defends it well.
06:02 PM
0.1 Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, no run,Â Over the wicket. FullÂ and on off, Muhammad WaseemÂ taps it to covers.
06:00 PM
We are all set for the game to begin.
05:45 PM
West Indies (PLAYING XI) - Johnson Charles (WK), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase (C), Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair, Akeem Jordan, Keemo Paul.
