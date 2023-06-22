Live Score-West Indies vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs NEP 9 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

LIVE NOW
12:09 AM
Rohit PaudelÂ says they will bowl first looking at the wicket. Reckons there will be help for the seamers and they need to execute their plans. Shares this is a great chance to compete against West Indies.
12:08 AM
Shai HopeÂ says they would have bowled first. Feels it is a different surface so they will asses and go accordingly. Informs they are playing the same team. Shares the intent is to score and put on a big total.Â
12:08 AM
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
12:08 AM
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
