Live Score-West Indies vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs NEP 9 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Updated: June 22, 2023 12:09 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Rohit PaudelÂ says they will bowl first looking at the wicket. Reckons there will be help for the seamers and they need to execute their plans. Shares this is a great chance to compete against West Indies.

Shai HopeÂ says they would have bowled first. Feels it is a different surface so they will asses and go accordingly. Informs they are playing the same team. Shares the intent is to score and put on a big total.Â 

West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

