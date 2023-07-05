Live Score-West Indies vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs OMA Super Sixes - 7 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

46/2 (10.5 Ovs)
Kashyap Prajapati 23*(34) 1x4, 1x6
Ayaan Khan 9*(13) 2x4, 0x6
Kyle Mayers 5.5 - 1 - 19 - 1
Keemo Paul 1 - 0 - 7 - 0
01:19 PM
10.5 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
01:19 PM
10.4 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Outside off, shorter andÂ Prajapati blocks.
01:18 PM
10.3 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, On a length and on middle,Â Prajapati plays it back to Mayers.
01:18 PM
10.2 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Full and on off, blocked out.
01:17 PM
10.1 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, 2 runs, A length ball, outside off.Â Prajapati slaps it through point for a couple.
01:16 PM
9.6 Keemo Paul to Ayaan Khan, no run, On middle, blocked out.
01:15 PM
9.5 Keemo Paul to Ayaan Khan, no run, OnÂ off, kept out.
01:15 PM
9.4 Keemo Paul to Ayaan Khan, FOUR, FOUR! Timed well! Full and on off. Khan drives it down to long on for a boundary.
01:14 PM
9.3 Keemo Paul to Ayaan Khan, no run, Full and on off, tucked to square leg.
01:13 PM
9.3 Keemo Paul to Ayaan Khan, wide, 1 run, Wide! Full and down leg again. Khan misses his clip.
01:13 PM
9.2 Keemo Paul to Ayaan Khan, no run, Beaten! Short in length and on off. Khan looks to defend but misses.
01:12 PM
9.1 Keemo Paul to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
01:12 PM
9.1 Keemo Paul to Kashyap Prajapati, wide, 1 run, Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
01:10 PM
8.6 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, no run, This one lands on off and swings away. Khan works it to point.
01:10 PM
8.5 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, FOUR, FOUR! Flicked away! This is full and on off. Khan clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
01:09 PM
8.4 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run, Outside off, stroked it to point for a single.
01:09 PM
8.3 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, 1 run, Full and on off. Khan tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
01:08 PM
8.2 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, no run, On middle, blocked.
01:08 PM
8.1 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, no run, Length ball,Â outside off. Khan knocks it to cover.
01:07 PM
7.6 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Just two off the over! Shorter and outside off.Â Prajapati shoulders arms.
01:06 PM
7.5 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Length and on off,Â Prajapati keeps it out.
01:06 PM
7.4 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Well bowled1 A length ball, close to off.Â Prajapati looks to defend but misses.
01:05 PM
7.3 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, This is short and outside off.Â Prajapati looks to cut but misses.
01:05 PM
7.2 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, 2 runs, A length ball, outside off,Â Prajapati drops it to third man for a couple.
01:04 PM
7.1 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Length and on middle,Â Prajapati blocks.
01:04 PM
6.6 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, no run, Outside off, left alone.
01:03 PM
6.5 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, no run, Outside off, tapped to cover.
01:02 PM
6.4 Kyle Mayers to Ayaan Khan, no run, Shorter and outside off. Khan looks to push but misses.
01:00 PM
6.3 Kyle Mayers to Aqib Ilyas, out, OUT! BOWLED! Finally, the inswinger works in favour of Mayers! This is full and outside off, it lands and nips in sharply. Ilyas prods to block but gets hit on the inside part of the pads, it rolls back and hits the stumps.Â
01:00 PM
6.2 Kyle Mayers to Aqib Ilyas, no run, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
12:59 AM
6.1 Kyle Mayers to Aqib Ilyas, no run, Short in length and outside off. Ilyas looks to push but misses.
12:58 AM
5.6 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Length and outside off,Â Prajapati taps it to point.
12:58 AM
5.6 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, wide, 1 run, Wide! A bumper again on leg.Â Prajapati looks to pull but misses.
12:57 AM
5.6 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, wide, 1 run, Wide! Shorter but going down leg,Â Prajapati leaves.
12:56 AM
5.5 Romario Shepherd to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, This is short and on off. Ilyas mistimes his pull over mid-wicket and to the right of mid on. A single.
12:56 AM
5.4 Romario Shepherd to Aqib Ilyas, no run, Outside off, punched to cover.
12:56 AM
5.3 Romario Shepherd to Aqib Ilyas, no run, Shorter and outside off. Ilyas keeps it out.
12:54 AM
5.2 Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, out, OUT! GONE! Romario ShepherdÂ strikes! Shorter and on off. Singh goes back and pulls but finds Kevin SinclairÂ at mid-wicket who shows good reflexes as he leaps and takes it.Â
12:53 AM
5.1 Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, no run, On off, kept out.
12:52 AM
4.6 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Length and on middle, blocked.
12:52 AM
4.5 Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, Length and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one.
12:51 AM
4.4 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run, Length and outside off,Â Prajapati punches it to point for one.
12:50 AM
4.3 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, SIX, SIX! That is some shot! OmanÂ off to a flier! Too straight on the pads.Â Prajapati whacks it over square leg for a biggie.
12:50 AM
4.2 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, On a length and on off, blocked.
12:49 AM
4.1 Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
12:47 AM
3.6 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, 2 runs, Fuller and on middle,Â Prajapati flicks it through square leg for a couple.
12:47 AM
3.5 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Outside off, left alone.
12:46 AM
3.4 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, 2 runs, Outside off, guided through cover point for a couple.
12:46 AM
3.3 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, A length ball on off.Â Prajapati tries to defend on the up but edges it down and it rolls just near the stumps.
12:45 AM
3.2 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Short of a length, outside off.Â Prajapati looks to poke it but misses.
12:45 AM
3.1 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, FOUR, FOUR!Â Well played! Pitched up, outside off andÂ Prajapati lofts it over point for a boundary.
12:44 AM
2.6 Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, no run, On middle, Singh uses his feet and keeps it out.
12:44 AM
2.5 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Fuller and on middle, tails in very sharply.Â Prajapati misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but that was angled down.
12:43 AM
2.4 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Length and on off, pushed to point.
12:42 AM
2.3 Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, Plays with soft hands! Length and outside off. Singh steers it past the slip cordon to third man for one.
12:41 AM
2.2 Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, no run, This is full and on off. Singh dead bats it.Â
12:41 AM
2.1 Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, no run, A length ball on off. Singh defends it.
12:40 AM
1.6 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, On a length and outside off.Â Prajapati drops it to cover.
12:40 AM
1.5 Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, A single as this is hit to point.
12:39 AM
1.4 Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the fence! This is full and outside off. Singh creams it through covers for a boundary.
12:39 AM
1.3 Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, no run, On middle, blocked out.
12:38 AM
1.2 Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, no run, On a length and on off, Singh blocks it out.
12:38 AM
1.1 Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run, Length and outside off,Â Prajapati dabs it to third man for a single.
12:37 AM
0.6 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run, OmanÂ are underway! Length and outside off,Â Prajapati taps it to third man for one.
12:36 AM
0.5 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Again gets hit on the pads but this one is slightly high! Length and on middle,Â Prajapati misses his flick.
12:36 AM
0.4 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, An appeal for LBW but that was going down. A length ball on off and tails in.Â Â Prajapati looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
12:35 AM
0.3 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, On a length and on off.Â Prajapati tucks it to mid-wicket.
12:35 AM
0.2 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, A length ball, outside off, angles in.Â Prajapati looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12:34 AM
0.1 Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, no run, Very full and outside off, swings in.Â Prajapati drives it to cover.
12:26 AM
All set for the national anthems. It will be Oman's first followed by of the Windies. Time for action now. Kyle MayersÂ to bowl first. A bit issue with the sightscreen as we wait for the start.
12:08 AM
Aqib IlyasÂ says it is an honor to play against West Indies. Adds they have played good cricket till now and are looking forward to this match. Reckons it is a big stage and a chance to showcase their skills. Informs Jay OdedraÂ comes in for Fayyaz Butt.
12:08 AM
Shai HopeÂ says they have a lot to prove and want to finish the tournament strongly. Adds they have to improve and be disciplined with the ball. Informs Keacy CartyÂ comes in for Shamarh Brooks.Â
12:08 AM
Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas (C), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
