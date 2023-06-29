Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Updated: June 29, 2023 12:14 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

NEW UPDATES

12:14 AM

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ the skipper of OmanÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that they want to exploit the early movement and restrict ZimbabweÂ to a low total. Tells that they lost the last game but the attitude in the camp is positive and they are up for the challenge. Informs they have made one change.

12:09 AM

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Live Score-Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs UAE 20 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs SCO 19 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs OMA Super Sixes - 1 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streamin...

Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan Blast England For 'Shambolic' Performance, Causal Approach In Second Test

Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan Blast England F...

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test: Joe Root Creates History, Becomes Third Player To Score 2000 Runs And Grab 20 Wickets In Ashes

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test: Joe Root Creates History, Becomes Third...

Advertisement