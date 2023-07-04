Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs SCO Super Sixes - 6 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

18/0 (5.3 Ovs)
Matthew Cross (W) 9*(20) 0x4, 0x6
Christopher McBride 9*(13) 1x4, 0x6
Blessing Muzarabani 2.3 - 0 - 11 - 0
Richard Ngarava 3 - 0 - 7 - 0
12:55 AM
5.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, No run.
12:54 AM
5.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, no run, Touch short and on middle and leg, Matthew CrossÂ fends it to the fielder at mid on.
12:54 AM
5.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, Too full, on leg, Matthew CrossÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a brace.
12:52 AM
4.6 Richard Ngarava to Christopher McBride, no run, Bowls it outside off, shaping in, Christopher McBrideÂ looks to block it but gets beaten.
12:52 AM
4.5 Richard Ngarava to Christopher McBride, no run, Bowls it fuller again, Christopher McBrideÂ plays it with soft hands towards slips. The ball carried for a bit but landed short of the fielder.
12:51 AM
4.4 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Full and on off, Matthew CrossÂ drives it to covers for one.
12:50 AM
4.3 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length, shaping away, Matthew CrossÂ tries to drive it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12:50 AM
4.2 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, Full and on off, Matthew CrossÂ taps it to point. Another dot.
12:49 AM
4.1 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, Richard NgaravaÂ serves it on leg, Matthew CrossÂ clips it to square leg but finds the fielder.
12:48 AM
3.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, 2 runs, On a length and on off, Christopher McBrideÂ plays it uppishly towards deep backward point for a brace.
12:47 AM
3.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Bowls it outside off, Matthew CrossÂ taps it to point for one.
12:47 AM
3.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, 1 run, Lands it on off, shaping in, Christopher McBrideÂ plays it gently towards mid on for a quick single.
12:46 AM
3.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, no run, Bowls it outside off, Christopher McBrideÂ eases it to point.Â
12:45 AM
3.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, no run, Another one on off, Christopher McBrideÂ miscues his drive towards backward square leg for none.
12:45 AM
3.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, no run, On a length, angling in, Christopher McBrideÂ looks to drive it but gets a thick inside edge towards short fine leg. Dot.
12:44 AM
2.6 Richard Ngarava to Christopher McBride, 1 run, Some extra bounce, on leg, Christopher McBrideÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one.
12:43 AM
2.5 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Touch short and on middle and leg, Matthew CrossÂ tucks it to square leg and gets to the other end.
12:43 AM
2.4 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, Shaping it away from the right-hander again, Matthew CrossÂ gets in two minds but leaves it alone at the very end again. This is excellent bowling from Richard Ngarava!
12:42 AM
2.3 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, That was similar to the last delivery, Matthew CrossÂ leaves it through towards the keeper again.
12:42 AM
2.2 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, Sways it outside off, Matthew CrossÂ looks to play at it but decides to pull out his blade at the very end.
12:41 AM
2.1 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length and outside off, Matthew CrossÂ leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
12:40 AM
1.6 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely from Christopher McBride. Full and on off, Christopher McBrideÂ drives it with the full face of the bat, straight down the ground for a boundary!
12:39 AM
1.5 Blessing Muzarabani to Christopher McBride, no run, Touch fuller and on off, Christopher McBrideÂ knocks it to the man at mid off.
12:39 AM
1.4 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Blessing MuzarabaniÂ bowls it just outside off, Matthew CrossÂ steers it to point for a single.
12:38 AM
1.3 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length again, on off, Matthew CrossÂ covers his line and blocks it back.
12:38 AM
1.2 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, no run, Lands it on a length and on off, Matthew CrossÂ makes a solid block.
12:37 AM
1.1 Blessing Muzarabani to Matthew Cross, no run, Oh, that was a tight leave! Touch short outside off as it comes back in sharply, Matthew CrossÂ leaves it as the ball just goes over the stumps. Close!
12:36 AM
Blessing MuzarabaniÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
12:35 AM
0.6 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, 3 runs, Full and outside off, shaping away, Matthew CrossÂ plays it uppishly towards deep point for three runs. The ball was up in the air for a bit of time there. Good work in the deep from the fielder to save a single!
12:35 AM
0.5 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, Some extra bounce this time, shaping in, Matthew CrossÂ fends it back towards the bowler.Â
12:34 AM
0.4 Richard Ngarava to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length and outside off, Matthew CrossÂ covers his line and leaves it alone.
12:33 AM
0.3 Richard Ngarava to Christopher McBride, 1 run, Lands it on middle and leg, Christopher McBrideÂ plays it with soft hands towards mid on for a quick single. He gets off the mark!
12:33 AM
0.2 Richard Ngarava to Christopher McBride, no run, Bowls it outside off, pace off, Christopher McBrideÂ gets in two minds but removes his blade at the very end.
12:32 AM
0.1 Richard Ngarava to Christopher McBride, no run, Richard NgaravaÂ starts with a length ball on leg, with some movement, Christopher McBrideÂ tucks it to the fielder at square leg. Starts with a dot ball.
12:29 AM
We are done with the prematch formalities and the umpires walk towards the pitch.Â The ZimbabweÂ players are in a huddleÂ for a few last-minute instructions from Craig ErvineÂ before taking their respective positions on the field. Matthew CrossÂ and Christopher McBrideÂ will open the inning for ScotlandÂ and will want to get a good partnership going here. Richard NgaravaÂ has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
12:25 AM
We are moments away from the start of the game but first, the players and the match officials along with the mascots will line up for the national anthems. It will be the national anthem of ScotlandÂ first followed by Zimbabwe'sÂ national anthem.
12:20 AM
PITCH REPORT -Â Russel Arnold is pitchside and he says that it has warmed up a bit through the morning but it will only reach a high of 21 degrees through the day.Â Adds that there is a gentle breeze and should be a pleasant day for cricket. Informs that it isÂ 60mÂ andÂ 66m on the square boundaries while the straight boundary is 81m. Mentions that there is a nice cover of grass through the middle and when the ball pitches there it will go through to the bat. Goes on to say that there is some wear and tear on a good length so it will be difficult for the batters to judge how the ball will play. Claims that variable pace means variable bounce so it could be a challenge for the batters. Reckons that if the Scottish battersÂ negotiate the new ball and get to a decent score, theÂ pitch will wear out as the game progresses so losing the toss could be a blessing in disguise for Scotland.
12:14 AM
Richie Berrington, the skipper of ScotlandÂ says that they would have bowled first as the surface looks good to bowl on. He adds that the remaining two games are a must-win for them, and the starting overs are very important for them. He says that they are up for this challenge and ends by saying that they will go with the same side.
12:13 AM
Craig Ervine, the skipper of ZimbabweÂ says that they will bowl first. He adds that they are confident about bowling first and a lot can happen in the starting overs. He says that they came into this tournament to win all the games and they would look to do the same today. Ends by saying that the last performance was a bit disappointing, but they will look to win this one.
12:08 AM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Innocent Kaia (In place of Luke Jongwe), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara (In place of Brad Evans).
12:08 AM
Scotland (Playing XI) - Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.
