Live Streaming Of England vs Australia T20 Series: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Full Schedule Of ENG vs AUS

Australia return to international cricket after five months as they take on England in a three-match T20 series, starting Friday (September 4).

The two teams last faced each other in T20Is in a one-off game in June 2018, which England won by 28 runs.

The T20s should have served as preparation for October’s T20 World Cup in Australia but the COVID-19 outbreak pushed the tournament to 2021.

Both teams will be looking to fine-tune their line-ups but equally they may want to give their strongest XIs as much as time as they can in the middle.

ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA, T20 SERIES – SCHEDULE

1st T20 – Friday (September 4), 10:30 PM IST

2nd T20 – Sunday (September 6), 6:45 PM IST

3rd T20 – Tuesday (September 8), 10:30 PM IST

ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA, T20 SERIES – LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Where can I get the live streaming of England vs Australia T20 series?

England vs Australia T20 series can be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channel to watch live?

England vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast exclusive on Sony Six and HD.

SQUADS

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

WHAT THEY SAID –

Aaron Finch (Australia captain): “Having got to No.1 in the world in T20 cricket we want to stay there and keep improving on our game. We feel our game plan has been really solid for quite a while and we’re really comfortable how that looks for various conditions and opponents.”

Mark Wood (England pacer): “It’s always good when you play for England, don’t get us wrong, but it is an extra incentive when you play Australia, when you play the biggest rivals. They are desperate to beat you, you’re desperate to beat them. And it doesn’t matter if it’s the Ashes, white-ball, T20. Doesn’t matter what it is, we’ll be desperate to beat them.”