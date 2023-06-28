LIVE NOW
Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's, London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large
Live England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large
Live England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Weather Update: England and Australia played out a thriller in the first Test where Australia fetched a magnificent two-wicket win at Edgbaston. The caravan now moves to the iconic Lord's London.
England played bold cricket in the first Test and declared their first innings at 393-8 with Joe Root unbeaten at the other end. The move didn't pay off for England as the team suffered a close defeat after Pat Cummins' fighting 44-run knock made the difference for Australia. Despite the loss, no change is expected in England's approach.
England vs Australia Lord's London Weather Report
The conditions will be overcast at Lord's London on Day 1 and there are more than an 80 per cent chance of rain on Day 2. However, the rain will ease out from Day 3 and Day 4 and Day 5 will have perfect playing conditions with no interruption from rain.
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Playing 11s
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
Australia playing 11: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
02:32 PM
02:04 PM
01:48 PM
01:47 PM
01:45 PM
Ashes 2023 England vs Australia Lord's London Weather Update
Weather report: The conditions on Day 1 is expected to be overcast but rain is likely to stay away. Rain is predicted on Day 2 but the weather will clear up from Day 3 with final 3 days witnessing bright and sunny sky.
01:43 PM
Ashes 2023 England vs Australia Lord's London Weather Update
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023 2nd Test. We will bring you all the live weather updates from London as the conditions remain overcast in the city.
COMMENTS