LKK vs CSG, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 9, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match at NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday
Best players list of LKK vs CSG, Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Pitch Report, Playing 11, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (LKK vs CSG), Match 9 - Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: LKK vs CSG, Match 9
Date: June 19, 2023
Toss: 6.30 PM IST
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: NPR College Ground in Dindigul
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (LKK vs CSG), Match 9, NPR College Ground in Dindigul, Pitch And Weather Report
The team winning the toss should elect to bowl first and anything over 175 runs will be a good total on this surface.
LKK vs CSG Probable Playing XIs
Lyca Kovai Kings: B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan
Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (c/wk), Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan,
Batters: Sai Sudharsan (c), U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (vc), Sanjay Yadav
All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Kiran Akash
Bowlers: M Mohammed, Rahil Shah, Manimaran Siddharth
