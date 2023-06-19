Advertisement

LKK vs CSG, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 9, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match at NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday

Updated: June 19, 2023 3:51 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super (LKK vs CSG) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: Best players list of LKK vs CSG, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Player List, Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, TNPL 2023, TNPL 2023 Dream11.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (LKK vs CSG), Match 9 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: LKK vs CSG, Match 9

Date: June 19, 2023

Toss: 6.30 PM IST

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground in Dindigul

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (LKK vs CSG), Match 9, NPR College Ground in Dindigul, Pitch And Weather Report

The team winning the toss should elect to bowl first and anything over 175 runs will be a good total on this surface.

LKK vs CSG Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (c/wk), Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan,

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (c), U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (vc), Sanjay Yadav

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, S Harish Kumar, Kiran Akash

Bowlers: M Mohammed, Rahil Shah, Manimaran Siddharth

