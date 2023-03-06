LLC Masters Further Bolster Their Squads With Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, And Paul Collingwood Among Other Notable Names

Legends League Cricket (LLC) today announced the confirmation of the new set of players joining the LLC Masters bandwagon.

The India Maharajas, who already have secured the services of a host of notable former players, most recently, Suresh Raina, have further strengthened their squad with the addition of the Turbanator Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, and Stuart Binny.

On the other hand, the Asia Lions have roped in former Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Sohail Tanvir. Lastly, joining the World Giants ranks is the former England captain, Paul Collingwood.

Having announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year, LLC Masters will be Murali Vijay's first competitive tournament since January. Vijay has been a prominent feature of the Indian test team during his tenure and has also played a key role for his team in the Indian T20 league.

Speaking about his participation in LLC Masters, Murali Vijay said, "I am delighted to be a part of LLC Masters 2023 and absolutely stoked to step onto the field for the India Maharajas. We have a strong squad that looks balanced in all departments, and I am really excited to take to the field with my old friends and teammates."

He is an astute operator across all formats of cricket and is counted among the star fast bowlers to have come out of Pakistan. Mohammad Amir will be the youngest player on the Asia Lions squad so far. Known for his ability to swing the bowl both ways, Amir has been a game-changer for the Pakistan team on many occasions, most notably during their triumph at the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup, where he took 4 for 28 runs bowling with a searing pace and precision.

"I feel privileged to be a part of LLC Masters 2023. I will be playing alongside some of my former teammates, but at the same time, some of the legends whom we have grown up seeing in action, like Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq. I am very sure that it is going to be an exciting contest, and I am looking forward to it," added Amir.

The first match of the Legends League Cricket Masters will be played between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions on March 10, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST and will be LIVE on the Star Sports Network from the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. The same shall be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode for the digital audience.