London Weather Forecast

Day 1 of the second Test belonged to India, thanks to KL Rahul’s brilliant century. On the second day, eyes would once again be on the skies and fans would pray that rain does not interrupt proceedings. The weather on Friday is expected to be overcast. Chances of rain on Friday are not there, but again, considering it is England – one cannot always get the predictions right.

There would also be humidity which would make the going uncomfortable for the players in the middle. India would look to get a huge first innings total and for that to happen, they need to ensure they can see off the first hour as the ball would still be fairly new.

2nd Test IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG v IND Squads

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran