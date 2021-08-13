<h2>London Weather Forecast</h2> <p></p>Day 1 of the second Test belonged to India, thanks to KL Rahul's brilliant century. On the second day, eyes would once again be on the skies and fans would pray that rain does not interrupt proceedings. The weather on Friday is expected to be overcast. Chances of rain on Friday are not there, but again, considering it is England - one cannot always get the predictions right. <p></p> <p></p>There would also be humidity which would make the going uncomfortable for the players in the middle. India would look to get a huge first innings total and for that to happen, they need to ensure they can see off the first hour as the ball would still be fairly new. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4885093" align="alignnone" width="671"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4885093" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/London-Weather-Update-Friday.jpg" alt="IND vs ENG Live Score, weather forecast Day 2, Day 2 Weather forecast, London Weather Prediction, Friday Weather Forecast, London Weather updates, Day 2 weather updates, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Match, IIND vs ENG Weather Forecast, India vs England, IND vs ENG TV Timing, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG Preview, India vs England, IND vs ENG 2021 Live Updates, IND vs ENG head to head, IND vs ENG prediction, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG live score, IND vs ENG stadium 2021, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG live scorecard, IND vs ENG fantasy prediction, IND vs ENG India vs England, IND vs ENG August 14, IND vs ENG match prediction, India vs England match schedule, India vs England points table, India vs England live score, India vs England live, India vs England score, India vs England India vs England match list, India vs England team, India vs England team, India vs England live match, India vs England today match, England roster, England team 2021, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Indian cricket team, India vs England, India team 2021, India squad 2021, India players 2021, India live streaming, India vs England live streaming, Lords Cricket Ground, IND vs ENG venue, IND vs ENG Prediction, " width="671" height="366" /> London Weather Update, Friday (Image: Twitter)[/caption] <p></p><h2><strong>2nd Test IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>TV Broadcast:</strong> Sony Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Online Live Streaming:</strong> SonyLIV <p></p><h2><strong>ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, James Anderson <p></p> <p></p><strong>India: </strong>Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah <p></p> <p></p><strong>ENG v IND Squads</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>England squad:</strong> Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Squad:</strong> Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;