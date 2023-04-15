Lucknow: Star batter Shikhar Dhawan won't be available in the match against Lucknow Super Giants due to a niggle. Sam Curran will be leading the team in his absence. Dhawan has been the team's top performer and his omission from the squad will worry them definitely.

Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. Something we haven't done all season so just needed a change-up. Also, our first toss that we have won this season. Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully, he won't be out long. His absence is huge, we've got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good," he said after the toss.

Dhawan is currently the top-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has led his team from the front. However, the rest of the team has constantly been struggling and it will be interesting to see how they overcome the LSG challenge without their skipper.

"First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we'll assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here," said KL Rahul after the toss.

LSG vs PBKS Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG Subs: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan