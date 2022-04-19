IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Match 31 – Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai: The 31st match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Lucknow are led by newly appointed captain KL Rahul while there is a change in personnel at the RCB with Faf du Plessis taking over from Virat Kohli.

Size of Boundary: One size of the boundary is 66 metres while the other side of the boundary is 78 metres. It goes without saying that the batters from both sides would be eyeing the shorter boundary and spinners from both sides would feel comfortable bowling from the longer side of the boundary.

Pitch Report: The pitch looks dry but there is more grass at one end compared to the other, which would mean it might assist the faster bowlers bowling from the end with more grass.

Toss Update: Lucknow Super Giants have opted to field after winning the toss.

“We are going to bowl first. At this stage, all teams like to chase. The game as we know can go up and down. Got a couple of first ball ducks and then a hundred. It’s good to keep my game on the toes. Coming into the game excited wanting to do well for my team. Same team for us,” said LSG captain KL Rahul after winning the toss.

“It’s been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. If I won the toss, I would have surprised you by bowling first (smiles). Same team for us as well,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis at the toss.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi