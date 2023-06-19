Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match 9 -Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match 9 - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns against Chepauk Super Gillies for match no 9 in the ongoing Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday. Chepauk Super Gillies (CSK) are in a fantastic position as they won their last two clashes before taking on joint-defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK).

If we take a look at four previous clashes, Chepauk Super Gillies won the three match, whereas, Lyca Kovai Kings managed to win only one game.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match 9 Date And Time: 19th June 2023, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match 9 Pitch Report The NPR College Ground pitch is likely to favor both pacers and spinners, creating an ideal setting for a high-scoring match. Batsmen need to push a little to score runs. As the game progresses, the pitch may slow down, offering spinners a chance to make a significant impact.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match 9 Weather Update There is a 34% chance of precipitation, along with a humidity level of approximately 77%. Expect a moderate wind speed of 9 km/h as well.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 Match 9 Live Streaming The livestreaming of Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) TNPL 2023 Match No. 9 will be available on Fancode website and app.

Squad: Lyca Kovai Kings: B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Vidyuth (impact player)