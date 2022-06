Madhya Pradesh Beat Mumbai To Win Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

In a historic feat, Madhya Pradesh claimed its maiden Ranji Trophy title after beating Mumbai in the final. Chasing a target of 108 in the fourth inning, Madhya Pradesh cruised to a win by 6 wickets. Mumbai cruised to the final steamrolling every opposition but was outplayed by a determined MP in the final.

More to follow…