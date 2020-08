Mahendra Singh Dhoni's International Career in Numbers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has called time on his international career, bringing an end to one of this finest eras of Indian cricket. Dhoni dazzled the international stage as a big-hitting batsman during his early days then settled into the role of a finisher and then made his mark as one of the greatest captains to have played the game.

Here we take a look at the major milestones from Dhoni’s international career:

TEST CAREER

Debut: vs Sri Lanka, Chennai (December 2-6, 2005)

Last Test: vs Australia, Melbourne (December 26-30, 2014)

No. of Tests: 90

Runs: 4,876 | Average: 38.09 | Not Outs: 16

Hundreds: 6 | Fifties: 33

Fours: 544 | Sixes: 78

Catches: 256 | Stumpings: 38

ODI CAREER

Debut: vs Bangladesh, Chattogram (December 23, 2004)

Last ODI: vs New Zealand, Manchester (July 9-10, 2019)

No. of ODIs: 350

Runs: 10,773 | Average: 50.57 | Not Outs: 84

Hundreds: 10 | Fifties: 73

Fours: 826 | Sixes: 229

Catches: 321 | Stumpings: 123

T20I CAREER

Debut: vs South Africa, Johannesburg (December 1, 2006)

No. of T20Is: 98

Runs: 1617 | Average: 37.60 | Not Outs: 42

Hundreds: 0 | Fifties: 2

Fours: 116 | Sixes: 52

Catches: 57 | Stumpings: 34

CAPTAINCY RECORD

Dhoni led India in 332 international matches – Tests: 60 | ODIs: 200 | T20Is: 72

Test Record: Wins: 27 | Lost: 18 | Tied: 0 | Draw: 15

ODI Record: Wins: 110 | Lost: 106 | Tied: 5 | No Result: 11

T20I Record: Wins: 41 | Lost: 28 | Tied: 1 | No Result: 2

No. of Major ICC Trophies: Three – ICC World T20 (2007), ICC ODI World Cup (2011), ICC Champions Trophy (2013)