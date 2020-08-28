Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs Pakistan 1st T20I

After the hosts won the Test series, the focus now shifts to white-ball cricket, and with both the sides loaded with stars, it promises to be a humdinger at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday. Pakistan once again has the bowlers to trouble the hosts, but the World Champions will start outright favorites in the opener. It will also be the first T20I to be played after 480 days.

Coincidentally, the last T20I was played between the two countries which was won by England. England had won that match by seven wickets, thanks to a 65-run partnership between captain Eoin Morgan (57*) and Joe Root (47).

Manchester Weather for Eng vs Pak T20I

Like in the Tests, the weather is due to play a big part in the upcoming fixture. There are high possibilities of showers at Old Trafford and that should not come as a piece of good news for fans. With a rain probability of 60%, chances of a full game look bleak.

Probable XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir.

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings (wk), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi