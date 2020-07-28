Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5: Will Rain Wash Away Hopes of Series Win?

Manchester Weather Forecast, Eng vs WI 3rd Test Day 5

England’s wait of claiming the third and final Test and thus the three-match series against West Indies has been pushed to the fifth and final day after rain washed out the entire Day 4 play in Manchester on Monday. Chasing 399, West Indie were reduced to 10/2 on the third day with in-form Stuart Broad capturing both the wickets.

Broad is now just a wicket away from becoming the seventh bowler in Test history to clinch 500 wickets.

ENG v WI WEATHER Day 5 FORECAST

The forecast for the final day also doesn’t look good with 40 per cent chance of rain in Manchester.

The Good News

The good news is that after clouds and shower in the morning, the day is expected to be sunny for the entirety of the afternoon. The question is: will England be able to wrap up the Windies innings quickly considering the fickle nature of English weather? All in all, an interesting day awaits.

Brief Scores: West Indies 197 and 10/2 (Shai Hope 4*, Stuart Broad 2/8) need 389 runs to win vs England 369 and 226/2d