Manchester Weather Forecast, England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 5: Will Rain Wash Away Hopes of Series Win?

<h2>Manchester Weather Forecast, Eng vs WI 3rd Test Day 5</h2> <p></p>England's wait of claiming the third and final Test and thus the three-match series against West Indies has been pushed to the fifth and final day after rain washed out the entire Day 4 play in Manchester on Monday. Chasing 399, West Indie were reduced to 10/2 on the third day with in-form Stuart Broad capturing both the wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Broad is now just a wicket away from becoming the seventh bowler in Test history to clinch 500 wickets. <p></p><h2>ENG v WI WEATHER Day 5 FORECAST</h2> <p></p>The forecast for the final day also doesn't look good with 40 per cent chance of rain in Manchester. <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-940135" src="https://www.cricketcountry.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Weather.jpg" alt="Weather old trafford manchester " width="628" height="265" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>The Good News</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The good news is that after clouds and shower in the morning, the day is expected to be sunny for the entirety of the afternoon. The question is: will England be able to wrap up the Windies innings quickly considering the fickle nature of English weather? All in all, an interesting day awaits. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores: West Indies 197 and 10/2 (Shai Hope 4*, Stuart Broad 2/8) need 389 runs to win vs England 369 and 226/2d</strong></em>