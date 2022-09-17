Mark Boucher To Join Mumbai Indians as Head Coach In IPL Next Season

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have announced the appointment of South African legend, the record-holding wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their Head Coach starting with (Indian Premier League) IPL 2023. He is currently doing work in the same role for South Africa, will end his stint with the national side after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Mark Boucher has had a long and illustrious career as a wicket-keeper, and batsman and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper. Post-retirement he took over as coach for Titans, a top-level cricket franchise in South Africa, and led them to five domestic titles. He will take over from former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who has served as head coach of MI since 2017.

Akash. M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”

In 2019, Cricket South Africa appointed Mark Boucher as the head coach where he crafted 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.

New head coach of Mumbai Indians, Mark Boucher remarked, “It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sports. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

The team management has elevated Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to new roles as part of a central team.