New Delhi: Mark Boucher has decided to quit as the head coach of South Africa after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The former South African batter has held the position since December 2019 and has coached the side in two editions of the World Test Championship as well as the T20 World Cup last year. After a disappointing WTC21 campaign, South Africa bounced back in the current edition and currently occupies the second spot in the current standings.

In the limited overs, he has been at the helm of 12 ODI and 23 T20I wins. South Africa almost made it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup but missed out on a spot on net run rate. Boucher’s last bilateral assignment will be against India in the three-match T20I and ODI series away from home before the Proteas fly to Australia for T20 World Cup.

South Africa are pitted against Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and two teams who will qualify from Round 1. Their campaign begins on 24 October with the match against the Group B table-toppers from Round 1.

Speaking on Boucher’s resignation, CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said: “We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the Head Coach over the past three years.

“He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas. We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career.”

The statement by Cricket South Africa said Boucher has resigned “in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives.” CSA will decide on Boucher’s successor in due course.

(ICC)