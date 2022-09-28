<strong>Melbourne:</strong> Australian great Mark Waugh has included India's pace-bowling mainstay Jaspit Bumrah in his list of five cricketers who he thinks are the best T20I players in the world. Waugh is confident the 28-year-old Bumrah, ranked 45th in the ICC T20I bowling ranking, will fire during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. <p></p> <p></p>"I think he's a fantastic bowler in all formats, actually," Waugh said of the Bumrah, who has had to miss a couple of white-ball series of late to tend to his old back injury. <p></p> <p></p>"His ability to get wickets in T20 cricket is key. He can bowl at the death and he can bowl up front," added Waugh. <p></p> <p></p>The former all-rounder, known for his top-order blitzkrieg and athletic fielding in the slip cordon, also picked Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi in his top-5 <p></p> <p></p>"To open the bowling at the other end we'll go with another great opening bowler, Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan, who is a tremendous left-arm fast bowler," Waugh, a member of Australia's 1999 Cricket World Cup-winning squad, said on ICC. <p></p> <p></p>"He's a wicket-taker. He sort of lifts the team. He's a guy that other players follow. He is a left-armer so that's another point of difference. He can swing the ball back into the right-hander, he's quick as well, so I've got him number two," added Waugh about Afridi, ranked 19th among bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>The other three Waugh picks include Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (fourth in the T20I ranking for bowlers), England skipper Jos Buttler (T20I batting ranking 15th) and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (T20I batting ranking 29th, all-rounder ranking 6th). <p></p> <p></p>"In all competitions he (Rashid) plays in, he's just the one guy who you know is going to bowl four overs," said Waugh of the Afghanistan cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"He'll probably get two or three wickets and go for 20 runs, and he can bat. He can also whack the ball over the fence." <p></p> <p></p>For England white-ball skipper Buttler, Waugh said, "I think he's probably the number one batsman in world cricket in the T20 format. He's just a clean striker of the ball. We've seen him in all tournaments, he just looks on a different level to other players." <p></p> <p></p>On Maxwell, Waugh said, "He is the sort of player that can win you a game in the field and with the bat. With the ball, he's probably underrated. And I think if he bats 30 balls, he'll win you the game. So I think Maxwell, even though he's just not a consistent player, he's that X-factor that can win your game on any given day."