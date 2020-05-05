Former South Africa captain Ali Bacher reckons unless cricket is allowed to be played behind closed doors, the sport will have to be prepared for serious consequences with several boards bound to take significant financial hit.

Cricket Australia has already laid off almost 80 per cent of its staff putting them on 20 per cent pay till June end. Elsewhere, several county clubs have furloughed their staff while terminating contracts with international cricketers in the absence of matches.

However, opinions are divided whether cricket should be played without fans with the next major global event being ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

While the likes of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and former Australia captain Allan Border are against the idea, others (read Jason Roy, Aaron Finch) admit it will be a strange experience but they will adjust to it.

“The consequences for world cricket would be very serious, unless world cricket agrees to and allows international cricket matches to be played to empty stadiums,” Bacher told The Times of India. “The massive global TV audience would not diminish and the income the Test-playing countries would receive from the broadcasters would allow them to survive this crisis, which is unprecedented since World War-II.”

He continued, “We wake up every day and hope that the virus has gone. This will not happen. World medical experts predict that this pandemic will last anything up to 18 months.”