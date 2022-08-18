London: Just about a decade ago, cricket was all about batters and bowlers, and very little attention was paid to the fielding of players. But now, cricket is a fast pace game and fitness is one of the top criteria for selection. If a player lacks speed and agility, the chances of him making a cut to the team come down significantly.

With the fitness level of players improving remarkably, we have seen some terrific reflex catches on the field in recent times. Adding more to the tally, a scintillating catch by Matt Renshaw in the Royal London One Day Cup is going viral on social media. In the video, Renshaw, who is playing for Somerset, plucked off a one-handed stunner at slips, leaving the Twitterati in awe.

During the sixth ball of Surrey’s innings, Ryan Patel was batting when Kasey Aldridge bowled a back-of-length delivery that took the edge of the batter. Renshaw, who was fielding at slips, went airborne, diving to his left to complete a stunning catch. The team was overjoyed watching the skipper turning into a superman.

Speaking about the game, there was not a lot to celebrate for Somerset after this stunner as Surrey won the match by 43 runs. Surrey posted a healthy score of 302 in 50 overs, courtesy of Nico Reifer (70), Sheridon Gumbs (66) and Tom Lawest (60). In reply, Somerset were 68-3 when the rain arrived and Surrey won the match by DL method.

Meanwhile, Renshaw has been in decent form for this season. He has scored 240 runs in the tournament with the help of a century and a half-century.