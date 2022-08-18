<strong>London:</strong> Just about a decade ago, cricket was all about batters and bowlers, and very little attention was paid to the fielding of players. But now, cricket is a fast pace game and fitness is one of the top criteria for selection. If a player lacks speed and agility, the chances of him making a cut to the team come down significantly. <p></p> <p></p>With the fitness level of players improving remarkably, we have seen some terrific reflex catches on the field in recent times. Adding more to the tally, a scintillating catch by Matt Renshaw in the Royal London One Day Cup is going viral on social media. In the video, Renshaw, who is playing for Somerset, plucked off a one-handed stunner at slips, leaving the Twitterati in awe. <p></p> <p></p>During the sixth ball of Surrey's innings, Ryan Patel was batting when Kasey Aldridge bowled a back-of-length delivery that took the edge of the batter. Renshaw, who was fielding at slips, went airborne, diving to his left to complete a stunning catch. The team was overjoyed watching the skipper turning into a superman. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of the greatest catches you will see in a long time... <p></p> <p></p>LIVE STREAM <a href="https://t.co/dF6GhNA901">https://t.co/dF6GhNA901</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SURvSOM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SURvSOM</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreSomerset?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreSomerset</a> <a href="https://t.co/hEzrqhCsx8">https://t.co/hEzrqhCsx8</a> <a href="https://t.co/cIGNGmLhhX">pic.twitter.com/cIGNGmLhhX</a></p> <p></p> Somerset Cricket ? (@SomersetCCC) <a href="https://twitter.com/SomersetCCC/status/1559849910488514561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Speaking about the game, there was not a lot to celebrate for Somerset after this stunner as Surrey won the match by 43 runs. Surrey posted a healthy score of 302 in 50 overs, courtesy of Nico Reifer (70), Sheridon Gumbs (66) and Tom Lawest (60). In reply, Somerset were 68-3 when the rain arrived and Surrey won the match by DL method. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Renshaw has been in decent form for this season. He has scored 240 runs in the tournament with the help of a century and a half-century.